Senior Bowl 2017: Prospects to watch

As the draft season for Chiefs fans sadly kicks into high gear, the first real big kickoff of the draft is the Senior Bowl.

Annually the top collection of senior draft talent, the process of draft evaluations kicks off. With that in mind, these are some players I’m keeping an eye on as potential Chiefs draft picks.

Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

A personal favorite of mine, Johnson by all accounts is having a solid senior bowl and may very well be playing himself out of the Chiefs draft spot. Unlikely to be a first round pick, Johnson may not last until the Chiefs are scheduled to pick in round two.

With the likelihood that Dontari Poe is not retained, Johnson would be a solid replacement in the middle. Should be noted, and I’m not sure if this is coincidence, but the Chiefs under John Dorsey are yet to draft a player from a BigTen school, not a single one. There are a lot of Big Ten players in this draft, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Julien Davenport, OT, Bucknell

A very athletic lineman prospect with the big frame and a somewhat interesting school with local ties (University of Kansas fans are likely already dismissing this prospect) Davenport is a developmental type tackle the Chiefs could use if they wanted to upgrade their swing tackle spot, and go cheaper instead of Jah Reid. He’s not ready currently to be a starter, but has the tools that he could eventually turn into a starter.

Where offensive tackles come off the board will be interesting in this draft. What is regarded as a weak tackle draft could lead to a slip in the first round followed up by a massive run on lineman in rounds two and three. Depending on need, scheme and fit, Davenport could be a late second round pick and could still be on the board in the fourth round.

Isiaih ‘Zay’ Jones, WR, East Carolina

While receiver position need rates in the eye of the beholder, Jones is a wide receiver who’s an ideal fit for the Chiefs offense. Nearly 6-foot-2, Jones is the NCAA career leader in receptions, and did so on a not so good East Carolina football team. Quicker then he is fast, Jones is exceptional at running routes and has really good hands.

East Carolina moved him all over the field, lining up on both sides of the play as well as taking hand offs. His draft position may hinge on the all mighty combine test numbers. If he tests well, he could get into the second round, whereas if he doesn’t test well, may end up in the fourth.

Tyler Orslovsky, C, West Virginia

Another player that may not truly be a position of need, playing in the wide open Mountaineer offense gave Orslovsky experience pulling both left and right, as well as developing both as a pass and run blocker. While the Chiefs have Mitch Morse at the center position, this coaching staff’s preference of lineman with versatility makes centers more valuable, as in a pinch, can line up at guard spots as well as provide depth at the center position.

A bit light at 295 pounds, Orslovsky’s draft value hinges on need and what teams view his weight to be. Another player that could go in round three or could slide to the tail end of round four.

Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

A player that I didn’t regard highly and honestly, not sure if he’s an immediate impact type guy, but has performed really well at senior bowl practices, has the size to play the 3-4 outside linebacker (6-foot-2 and 245 pounds) and has experience dropping into coverage as well as rushing the passer. The Chiefs are likely going to address the outside linebacker depth in the draft in the mid rounds, and Bowser could be a name to keep an eye on. His stock is rising some at the senior bowl, and if it continues, could find himself in the middle rounds.

Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo

Roberts is another of the classic small school player that performs well in the draft process and ends up being drafted ahead of names we know better from college football. Roberts is a huge target, at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, and is already a good blocker. While he isn’t overly explosive, he displays an ability to run good routes and shows good hands.

Certainly not a starter, Roberts is a nice compliment to Kelce. Allow Kelce to move around formations while Roberts is a blocker and safety valve along the line. Could also line up as an HBack/fullback type if the Chiefs decide to move off Sherman due to salary cap issues this offseason.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU

The Chiefs certainly will be looking for a running back in this draft, and Williams is an interesting name to keep an eye on. Good at many but not exceptional at anything, Williams shows good power, quickness and the ability to catch the football. With a draft that’s beyond deep allotment of running backs, a player like Williams could be had in the later part of the middle rounds.

Donnell Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

He’s really quick and fast and shows good hands as a receiver and is at the very least, displays a willingness to get in a pass rushers way as a blocker. However, Pumphrey is undersized at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, he’s well below the preferred bell curve on size running backs. While there are doubts that would have to be erased on the football field about his ability to be an every down back, would be, at the very least, an interesting compliment to the power run style of Spencer Ware.

Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois

Phillips is a pure pass rusher at this point, which isn’t a bad thing as long as you know what you’re getting. Phillips, as a pure pass rushers, displays a nice burst off the line and a quickness and bend to get around the corner.

He’s undersized to be an every down linebacker at 237 pounds, and isn’t a complete linebacker, however, as far as a rush linebacker and special teams go, could be a nice developmental piece. Should be noted, the Chiefs have set up an official meeting with Phillips at the Senior Bowl. With the uncertainty surrounding the physical health of Dadi Nicholas and the ability to still play issues with Tamba Hali, and the depth at outside linebacker is an area of concern.

Offseason moves I would make

Re-sign Eric Berry. I believe the reasons of why you do that are well known and really don’t need to be explained.

Don’t re-sign Dontari Poe. Has not been the same since the back injury and was flat owned by the Steelers in the playoff game. Watching games closely, you’ll see Poe really has turned simply into a clogger in the middle of the field.

While many will point to the loss of Derrick Johnson as the reason for the rush defense issue, this defense had troubles stopping the run all season, and the main culprit is Poe. I would listen on a new deal, but certainly not giving out big dollars. Big men’s bodies break down quickly, and at 350 pounds, Poe’s body may not last much longer to perform at a high level.

