SEC staying in the North … again?

The Chicago Bears face two very concerning questions this off-season, both involving two former SEC quarterbacks.

Back in 2009 a quarterback from the highly acclaimed, monster of a conference, known as the SEC, found via trade he would no longer be throwing in the altitude but now would begin throwing footballs in a place so-called the North, to play for the Bears. There was once a time he played teams in the sunset, to having to travel to often frozen Lambeau Field in late December. The travel across the country, with a new environment and new expectations was just one of the many issues that faced this quarterback, his name? Jay Cutler.

Fast forward to his eighth season in Chicago, a few years after receiving a massive $126,700,000 contract, the once defensive dominating team may be looking to part ways with the 33-year-old gunslinger; however, if the Bears look to replace him with another former SEC quarterback the Windy-City can plan on the six-year playoff drought receiving an extension.

The former USC Trojan, Matt Barkley, had some moments that made Bears fan believe they may be looking at the next Chicago superstar, in a city that had so many, although, there was another quarterback who also had those moments: Jay Cutler.

In three of Barkley’s first six games started he had passed for multiple touchdowns, another accolade her predecessor – Cutler did several times. Much like Cutler, Bears’ fans can painfully remember, Barkley was no stranger to adding his name to the stat sheets with multiple checks in the interceptions category in that same time span.

Unless the Chicago Bears are looking for a younger, cheaper, less hated version of Jay Cutler they MUST look elsewhere as they make plans on the most glorious position in all of sports.

Unlike Cutler, who the Bears would be complete fools to not cut ties with the former sideline bike-riding quarterback, Barkley may add value as a backup. As the future franchise quarterback? The third most populated city in the country might as well sell their season tickets and camp out at Cubs Spring Training.

Barkley who was positioned to be a top 10 pick in the draft after his junior year, fell to the top pick … in the fourth round (by the Eagles). Heading into his senior year, the first signs that Barkley was NOT a starting NFL quarterback, started when the projected preseason Heisman pick leading the number one ranked team in the country fell largely short of his expectations in an in-state rivalry game, against Stanford. Barkley in this game not only lost to a team outside the top 15 – Stanford was ranked 21st at the time – he lacked to even once get the ball in the end zone, while throwing two devastating picks.

The Chicago Bears must not be blinded by the moments where the Southern Cal grad kept his woeful team from getting humiliated – again. Ask the Jets how bringing back Ryan Fitzpatrick for another season panned out, due to a few good games. The team, as well as the city, went through this situation for the better part of last decade sitting through the ups-and-downs of the 100 million dollar man, Jay Cutler.

In the Week 15 matchup with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers, Barkley pulled the ultimate Cutler in never letting his team die, throwing for 362 yards, two touchdowns and completing 75% of his passes, but then, oh, but then, every time he brought them in striking distance, well, the Cutler in him struck, leading to what ultimately derailed the team from pulling a monumental upset, and possibly ending the season of the team they so legendary despise. Barkley again, like he did against Washington – another winnable game – managed to complete more passes to the opposing team than to his own team for scores: 3 interceptions; 2 touchdowns.

The Bears have multiple options this off-season that are more beneficial to the team, and less beneficial to the league than to ride with the two former SEC QBs and the baggage they carry. The most obvious solution is to go via the draft. Given the Bears lacked of wins they will, indeed, have a high draft pick. With three quarterbacks projected to be taken in the first round: Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Deshone Kizer the team, barring any unforeseen trade, will be in a great position to draft one of the three.

There may even be a former Pro Bowl Quarterback available this off-season, known to be seen hanging out with billionaire Jerry Jones…

This article originally appeared on