Sebastian Janikowski Wins Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski was named the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week.

Every week, NFL fans vote for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week. Thanks his field goal that proved to be the game-winner, Sebastian Janikowski was named the winner of Week 15.

This is the seventh time a Raider was won this weekly award. Derek Carr has won four times, and Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack each have one.

.@RAIDERS are 7/7 when earning a nominee for Clutch Performer. Janikowski's 16th career game-winning FG makes him 4th Raider to win in 2016. https://t.co/vvHCWCc0W7 — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) December 23, 2016

Even outside of the go-ahead field goal late in the game, it was a strong performance by Janikowski, who was also awarded JBB’s very prestigious “Game Ball” following the game.

Finding themselves in an early 7-0 hole, it was crucial for Oakland to respond with points of their own. When Michael Crabtree dropped a pass on 3rd & 8, Seabass marched onto the field and drilled a 45-yard field goal.

With the game tied 10-10 early in the 3rd quarter, the Raiders seemed poised to take the lead with a touchdown. But an incompletion on 3rd & 2 from the 15-yard line forced the offense to settle for a field goal. Janikowski calmly hit from 33 yards out to give Oakland a 13-10 lead.

Once again trailing, this time 16-13 with about nine minutes to go in the 4th quarter, the Raiders were on San Diego’s 1-yard line. But a Latavius carry, a Carr pass that fell incomplete, and another run by Murray all failed to find the end zone. And once again, Janikowski trotted onto the field, and tacked on 3 more points with a 21-yard field goal.

And then with the game still tied at 16, with under three minutes to go in the game, the Oakland offense stalled on San Diego’s 26-yard line. So out came Seabass, and like he has done so many times in his career, he connected from 44 yards out.

Jano’s fourth field goal of the game gave the Raiders a 19-16 lead, which would prove to be the final score, clinching their first playoff berth since 2002.

This article originally appeared on