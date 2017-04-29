Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Ciara announce birth of baby girl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, announced the birth of their daughter on Friday.

According to social media posts by both mom and dad, Sienna Princess Wilson was welcomed into the world at 7:03 p.m. Friday night:

Wilson and Ciara, who first stepped out as a couple in 2015, got married last July. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship.

