Seattle Seahawks mock draft: Oline and defensive depth

This mock draft was done using Fanspeak’s draft simulator. I chose to use Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller’s draft board. There are no trade allowed when using Fanspeak’s simulator.

The advantage of using this method for team-centric mock drafts is that it unfolds like a real draft. The computer makes selections for team teams based on team needs. When I select a player for the Seahawks, it is only from those that are still available.

Round 1: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah

I profiled Bolles yesterday. He’s old for a draft prospect, but his technique and athleticism are a great fit to slide in as an instant starter for the Seahawks.

Round 2: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

This was a bit of the reach pick on my part. It is difficult to find CBs with the length the Seahawks covet and the movement skills necessary to play the position. After Shead’s injury in the playoffs, the Seahawks have to find a player capable of contributing this season. Douglas had a strong Senior Bowl week.

Round 3: Forrest Lamp, OT/OG, Western Kentucky

Depending on who you ask, Lamp is either a mid-first round pick or undraftable. His college tape is impressive, but his lack of length is a serious concern.

Lamp dropping into the third-round here made this a no-brainer for me. The guy can start and play at LT in my opinion. Getting him and Bolles in the same draft would set the Seahawks up on the offensive line for years.

Round 3: Davon GodChaux, DL, LSU

Seattle’s defense greatly missed having an inside pass rusher late in the season. Quinton Jefferson went on IR, and the pass fell apart. LSU Davon GodChaux fills that void, or at least provides depth behind Jefferson for next season.

Round 5: Derek Rivers, DE/LB, Youngstown State

The Seahawks had 5 different players SAM linebacker last season because of all the injuries there. Rivers is guy who can step in and provide some stability there, at least on running downs. He has the skills to develop into an edge rusher as well.

Round 6: Billy Brown, WR/TE, Shephard

This is a bit of a “hail marry” pick. Brown is a tall receiver playing in a league where he simply outmatched everyone on the field. His combine times will be illuminating to see if his talents will translate to the NFL or not.

Round 7: Dashawn Bowner, DE/LB, LSU

Browner was picked for the same exact role as Rivers. The pair will end up competing with Jordan Tripp and Cassius Marsh for playing time. The Seahawks need an infusion of talent at the spot, which is why I decided to double-dip at the position.

Overall, I like the way the draft unfolded. I filled needs with only one minor “reach.” Getting both Bolles and Lamp sets up the offensive line with the talent it needs to protect Russell Wilson, and each of the defensive players add talent and depth in places where it is needed.

