Report: Seahawks sign 2013 No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan

A few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins finally gave up on troubled 2013 first-round pick Dion Jordan. The former No. 3 overall pick hasn’t played a single snap since 2014 due to suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy multiple times, but that’s not enough to deter the Seattle Seahawks.

According to USA Today and multiple reports, Jordan has agreed to terms with the Seahawks.

Source: Dion Jordan has agreed to terms with the #Seahawks. Fresh start for the former No. 3 overall pick. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2017

Jordan, 27, was primarily a 4-3 defensive end in Miami, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll may experiment with him at different spots. He struggled as a down lineman, recording just three sacks in 26 games. When he finally was able to return from his last suspension last season, he couldn’t overcome a non-football knee injury that prevented him from getting into the game shape needed to come off the PUP list and make the active roster.

Jordan has the speed and athleticism to play multiple positions, but the bulk and strength may not be there for him to hold up at defensive end. Perhaps Carroll will move him back to linebacker and use him as a situational pass rusher.

Jordan played his college ball at Oregon, so he’ll be headed back to the Pacific Northwest in an attempt to revive his NFL career.