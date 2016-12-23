Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 16: Arizona at Seattle

Seattle Seahawks injury report: Its the final home game of the 2016 season and they are the healthiest they have been in months.

One name. That’s it. It’s the shortest injury report the Seahawks have had in months, and it couldn’t come at a better time. With Seattle having already clinched a playoff spot, and the possibility of a bye week in their sights, getting healthy now is the perfect way to kick off a playoff run.

The solitary name on the list is that of RB C.J. Prosise, who has been ruled out for the game tomorrow. Prosise fractured his scapula in the week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Pete Carroll is holding out hope for Prosise to return at some point this season, but that may depend on how far the Seahawks go in the playoffs.

There had been a few names on the injury report earlier this week, but who were not listed today. DE Michael Bennett was listed with a neck injury and P Jon Ryan was listed with a concussion. Bennett practiced fully both Thursday and Friday, and Ryan passed concussion protocol. It was a relief to fans to see both Bennett and Ryan will play on Sunday.

LB Brock Coyle looks to get back on the field this week. Coyle, who hasn’t played since week 11 due to a foot injury, was listed as questionable last week but didn’t play. It is expected he’ll play against Arizona, giving Seattle more depth for their LB corps.

As for Arizona, the Cardinals haven’t had much luck against the injury bug this season. The secondary has been decimated by injury, and today’s list proved no exception. The Cardinals places their star safety Tyrann Mathieu on IR. CB Marcus Cooper and T D.J. Humphries are out for this week, and WR John Brown is listed as questionable.

