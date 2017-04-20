Seattle Seahawks: 2017 Schedule Released

The Seattle Seahawks made an early exit in the playoffs last season, will they bounce back in 2017 with a deep playoff run?

The Seattle Seahawks were 8-3-1 heading into Week 13 and looked to be in good shape for the NFL Postseason. Then disaster struck, and All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas broke his leg during a game against the Carolina Panthers.

The injury bug didn’t stop there, as speedy receiver Tyler Lockett also suffered a broken leg in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks would go on to finish the season 2-2, ending with a record of 10-5-1.

That was good enough to win the NFC West, but after defeating the Detroit Lions in the Wildcard Round, the Atlanta Falcons ultimately defeated the Legion of Boom. Seahawks fans were left wondering, what if…

Well, 2017 seems to be shedding a kind eye on Seattle. Only six teams have an easier schedule than the Seahawks, whose 2017 opponents combined for a .455-win percentage last season. With all of Seattle’s starters presumably returning healthy come the fall, the Seahawks should have no problem returning to their dominant form.

What road will they have to take to do so? Let’s take a look at the Seattle Seahawks schedule for the 2017 season:

However, the Seattle Seahawks will have to host the Atlanta Falcons, which should present somewhat of a challenge. On top of that, they will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants. For those keeping track, that’s the entire NFC playoff field from last season, minus the Detroit Lions.

With five consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins under their belts, the Seahawks should be more than ready for the challenge.

Vegas gives Seattle the fifth best odds to win Super Bowl LII, at twelve to one. They definitely aren’t the favorites. But no one should make the mistake of thinking the Seahawks aren’t ready for a deep postseason run in 2017.

