Season Grades For The Washington Redskins Cornerbacks

The Washington Redskins have one of the league’s best cornerbacks, but do they have anything else at the position?

The Washington Redskins had some high expectations at the cornerback position in the offseason. With the acquisition of the extremely talented Josh Norman, it seemed like the team was getting ready to put together a pretty strong unit in the back four. They had some young talent, and it was supposed to be a better year for them.

However, as the season progressed, the cornerbacks endured their share of problems. Some of that came from Joe Barry’s defensive scheme, but that was not entirely the problem. The players did not live up to their potential and down the stretch, that cost the Redskins dearly.

That said, it is time to look at the individual performance for each cornerback during the 2016 season. Here are the season grades for the Redskins corners.

Dashaun Phillips

Suffice to say, the 2016 season was not kind to Dashaun Phillips. The third year defensive back came into the season with some high expectations, as he won the nickel back job during the preseason. Though many argued that Kendall Fuller had outperformed him, the Redskins went with Phillips due to experience.

That ended up backfiring. Phillips played poorly in two and a half contests before missing some time with an injury. When he was fully healthy, the Redskins decided that he was no longer worth activating. He languished on the inactives list week in and week out until he was released and signed to the practice squad.

From there, Phillips bounced between the active roster and the practice squad, never seeing much action. Essentially, the Redskins only called him up when they needed secondary depth. If their players were fully healthy come game day, Phillips would end up on the inactives list again. Phillips did play in the final two games, but he looks like nothing more than a depth guy.

Overall, this was certainly not the season that Phillips had envisioned. He will be lucky to keep a roster spot next year, and even if he does, it is unlikely that he will see much playing time.

Phillips’ Season Grade: F

Greg Toler

In the first half of the season, Greg Toler looked like he would be a quality depth player for the team. The veteran had filled in nicely as the top backup when Phillips and Bashaud Breeland went down, and there was a chance that he could be a weapon if used properly.

Well, the problem was that the Redskins did not use him properly. Toler was overplayed down the stretch, as the team dealt with injuries to some of their top corners. Toler saw some action as the nickel back, but he did not have the speed necessary to cover some of the opposing receivers. Simply put, he was torched on numerous occasions. It looked like he had run out of gas by season’s end.

Toler can still be a decent backup, but he should not play a lot of snaps each week. It actually may be better for the Redskins to move on from him, as he will be a 32-year-old veteran come the start of the 2017 season. They can find a player with more long term upside and better athleticism. For that reason, Toler’s grade has to be low, as he may have played his last down as a Redskin in 2016.

Toler’s Season Grade: D+

Bashaud Breeland

Bashaud Breeland was one of the most disappointing performers for Washington in 2016. Many expected him to step up thanks to the addition of Josh Norman, but regressed. I said this back in December when I called for the Redskins to move Breeland to safety:

In his first two seasons with the Redskins, Breeland was the team’s best cornerback. Despite being a fourth round pick, Breeland was able to establish himself as a No. 1 cornerback using his strength and agility to combat opposing receivers. Many expected him to become one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks when the team added Norman. Instead, he has regressed. Breeland has been unable to perform as well in pass coverage as he had in the past. He has not been able to break up nearly as many passes and has been burned too often. Perhaps he was not motivated due to the upgrade Norman brought, or perhaps he just overperformed in his first two seasons. it also could be a result of the nagging ankle injury he has dealt with this season.

Statistically, Breeland put together a pretty decent season. However, he simply was beaten too many times by opposing receivers. There is a chance that he could rebound with better coaching or with a position switch, but if he does not, then he will not be a member of the team for long. Breeland has put himself in a precarious situation. That will give him a below average grade for the season as the Redskins try to figure out what to do with him.

Breeland’s Season Grade: C-

Kendall Fuller

At one point during the Redskins season, it looked like Kendall Fuller was going to be a very strong performer for the team. He took over the nickel position in Week 3, and he seemed to be progressing as a player.

However, after making a few starts, opponents started to figure out how to beat Fuller. The rookie was unable to adjust, and he struggled to put strong coverage on the slot receivers. This became a problem for the Redskins defense, and the team ultimately elected to bench Fuller late in the year.

The benching was not exactly a logical move by the Redskins. After all, Fuller had more upside than almost any corner on the roster, but they elected to play Toler in an expanded role. Granted, Fuller had his share of mistakes, but with more experience, he could be in good shape for the 2017 season. He was a great player in college, and should at least be a decent nickel back in the pros.

Still, Fuller is not going to get a high mark for his play. He had too many ups and down during the season. I still like his potential for the future, but for now, he is merely average at best.

Fuller’s Season Grade: C

Quinton Dunbar

One of the pleasant surprises of the Redskins season was the performance of Quinton Dunbar. The converted wide receiver was entering his second season with the team, and he looked pretty good at the cornerback position.

Dunbar operated as the top backup across pretty much all the corner positions. When a starter missed time, he would be the man to step into the lineup. When Fuller was benched, Dunbar took his spot in the starting lineup. He really functioned as a super sub, and he put together some pretty solid performances.

As the season wore on, Dunbar did deal with some injuries. That ended up slowing him down a bit, and his coverage was not as good as it had been at the beginning of the season. Still, he was definitely above average, and he deserves to be the top backup once again next year.

At the end of the day, Dunbar is a high upside player that should be able to develop into a pretty strong contributor. He was one of the better corners on the Redskins team, so he will get a grade in the B range.

Dunbar’s Season Grade: B-

Josh Norman

At the midseason point, Josh Norman received an A grade for his performance as a Redskin. In his midseason grade piece, I said the following about Norman:

The start to Norman’s tenure with the team was a bit shaky. That was not Norman’s fault. In the first game and a half of the season, defensive coordinator Joe Barry elected to isolate Norman on one side of the field. As a result, opposing teams were able to game plan for that and lined up their best receivers across from Norman. The Steelers did this with Antonio Brown and the Cowboys with Dez Bryant. It had disastrous results for the Skins, and Barry changed his tone after utilizing Norman as a roamer. Since that decision, it is hard to find a receiver that had any sort of good day against Norman. A.J. Green played well in Week 8, but Norman was coming off of a concussion and was plagued by penalties in that game. He has looked absolutely stellar, and he is the driving force behind the improvements in the team’s secondary. Prior to this season, that had been a long time weakness of the team. The only real concern this season has been a couple of injuries. Norman missed half one of game with a concussion, but he also banged up his wrist in one contest. Still, the injuries have not impacted him much. When he has been on the field, he has been playing at a high level. That is what the team cares the most about.

In the second half of the year, Norman continued to play extremely well. He is essentially the only talented player in the secondary, and he was forced to carry the team. There is no doubt that he is one of the better corners in the league, and it will be interesting to see what he can do once the Redskins improve the personnel around him.

Norman’s Season Grade: A

Overall Positional Grade

At the midseason mark, the Redskins cornerbacks were in a lot better shape. Their young players were stepping up while their veterans had not yet completely fallen off. However, as the season progressed, the unit regressed, which is a bad sign for the team’s future.

Still, there is some talent at the position, and the unit should not be entirely criticized for their poor play. Some of that came from the defensive scheme, while some problems stemmed from injuries. There are absolutely players who did not play up to their full potential though, and that will negatively impact the grade.

Overall, it is hard to argue for a grade that is not in the C range. Norman really carried this unit, and he is the only real, long term bright spot for the team.

Overall Cornerbacks Grade: C+

