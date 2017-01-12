Sean McVay Officially Named Head Coach Of The Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams announced the hiring of Sean McVay late Thursday afternoon. At age 30, McVay becomes the youngest head coach in the history of the NFL.

On Thursday morning, there were reports swirling around that the Los Angeles Rams were zeroing in on Sean McVay to be their next head coach. The 30-year-old offensive coordinator was coming off of a great year with the Washington Redskins, and the team was looking for an offensive mind to pair with Jared Goff. The deal came to fruition in the afternoon, as McVay stayed in town to finalize a deal. Los Angeles confirmed the signing of McVay on their official Twitter page.

Needless to say this a high risk, high reward move for the Rams. It is also one that they almost certainly had to make.

Since McVay is so young, he lacks a proven track record. He had spent seven years in the Redskins organization, and the last three had been as the offensive coordinator. Last year, the Redskins ranked third in the league in total yardage while finishing the season No. 12 in points scored. This was thanks to McVay’s work with Kirk Cousins and Jay Gruden and his ability to implement a successful offensive scheme.

However, McVay’s success in the passing game is slightly marred by his inability to get much going in the running game. The best ranked rushing attack for the Redskins came in his first season, when they ranked 19th in rushing yards. Despite having a strong offensive line, McVay was never able to get a good ground game going. Part of that was due to a lack of talented backs, but it will be interesting to see if he will have success with Todd Gurley in Los Angeles.

For the Redskins, this move is not a huge deal. In fact, after the hiring they thanked McVay for his years of service on the Redskins staff, via their Twitter page.

The Redskins were expecting McVay to depart after his successful early interviews, and they will likely try to hire a new coordinator internally. Bill Callahan and Matt Cavanaugh will find themselves at the top of that list. They will miss the young coach’s enthusiasm and potential, but they have quality candidates to replace him.

