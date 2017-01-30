Sean McVay Hosts Meet and Greet With Rams Front Office Staff During Pizza Party

New Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to believe the key to the hearts of the employees he gets to work with is pizza.

The Los Angeles Rams realized they were taking a huge risk by making Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history, but it’s tough not to get excited about the potential surrounding the former offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins. The 30-year-old coach knows he has quite the work cut out heading into next year after the Rams finished with a horrendous 4-12 record in 2016, which included 11 losses in the final 12 games.

Only time will tell when it comes to whether the decision to hire McVay will payoff, but the new head coach seems to be making all the right moves early on to win the trust of the employees surrounding him in the organization. In fact, McVay decided it would be beneficial on his end to get to know his front office staff better by throwing a pizza party, which is just as epic as it sounds.

Sean McVay joins the Rams front office staff for an informal pizza party to meet and greet with his new organization. pic.twitter.com/GCnMnf7JYL — Dani Klupenger (@daniklup) January 30, 2017

Any head coach willing to throw a random pizza party during the work week should be considered a winner in anyone’s book, and it’s nice to see McVay performing this kind gesture for his new co-workers. At least McVay can find the time to enjoy this type of fun now since the offseason is about to get quite busy once Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots comes to an end on Sunday.

Unfortunately, pizza won’t help McVay fix an offense that ranked at the bottom of the league in 2016 by only averaging 14 points per game, which means the new coach has plenty of work on his plate over the next few months.

