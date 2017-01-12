Sean McVay hired as Rams new head coach, youngest in history

The Los Angeles Rams have named Sean McVay the team's next head coach, making him the youngest NFL head coach in history.

McVay will turn 31 at the end of this month.

McVay is the grandson of John McVay, the 49ers Hall of Fame vice president and director of football operations. He interviewed with the 49ers but met with the Rams twice in the past week.

McVay has served as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator for the past three years. He also worked on Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff.

The Rams were also considering Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the head coaching opening.

The Rams have not made the playoffs since 2004. They finished this season with a 4–12 record. Jeff Fisher served as the team's head coach for the first 13 games of the season before getting fired for a 4–9 record. Special teams coach John Fassel served as the interim head coach for the final three games.

