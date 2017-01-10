Sean McVay Could Be The 2017 NFL Coaching Sleeper

It’s incredible to think how far Sean McVay has come in such a short time. When he entered the NFL in 2008, he was 22-years old.

He worked for a season under former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John Gruden before moving on to the Washington Redskins in 2010. There he got to learn at the knee of Mike Shanahan. So right out of the gate McVay was molded as a coach by two former Super Bowl winners and is now an offensive coordinator in pro football at the age of 30. In fact he got the job when he was 28.

In that time he has turned Kirk Cousins into a probable $100 million quarterback and helped Washington reach the playoffs in 2015. Even so his name was somewhat of a surprise among the list of head coaching interviews around the league. Not only have multiple teams taken interest, but it seems the young man is making a positive impression.

Sean McVay has had two interviews (Rams, 49ers) and crushed them both. And my sources on this are not Sean McVay or his agent… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 9, 2017

This raises the question. Could he be a surprise hire by one of the five remaining teams with a vacancy open? Given his experience and success, despite the young age it’s very possible. Young coaches have had success in the NFL lots of times. His first boss, Gruden can attest as can Mike Tomlin. Both were just over 31-years old when they made it to the top job.

McVay meets every requirement. He’s got coordinator and playoff experience. He’s learned under some of the best coaches in recent memory and above all he is good at the quarterback position. It’s no wonder teams like Los Angeles (Jared Goff) and San Francisco (#2 pick) find him to be an attractive option. If he ends up panning out the team who hired him could have a head coach in place for 20 years and still not have him even close to retirement age.

