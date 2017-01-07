Seahawks vs Lions: Pregame news and notes

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won’t wear his knee brace. Detroit OL is hurting, and Matthew Stafford’s record in cold weather is still unknown.

We’re still over four hours from kickoff of tonight’s playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the visiting Detroit Lions. Already, there is news coming in about the game. Here are two stories we’ve been following and some notes on Detroit QB Matthew Stafford in cold weather.

Russell Wilson unleashed

For the first time since September, Russell Willson will play without his knee brace. He should have greater speed and agility without it.

A more elusive QB? #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is planning to ditch his knee brace today, believing it slows him down more than protects. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2017

Wilson has worn the brace since tearing his MCL early in the season. He battled through the injury all season, and is finally healthy. Wilson likely could have played without it the last couple of weeks, but chose to wait and not risk re-injury.

Lions hurting on OL

The Lions downgraded starting center Travis Swanson to “out” due to concussion symptoms. This will be his 5th straight game on the sideline.

As for Matthew Stafford protectors: #Lions downgraded C Travis Swanson to out. Team plans to test RT Riley Reiff’s hip injury pregame. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 7, 2017

Rookie OG Graham Glasgow will make his 5th start at center. 2nd year player Laken Tomlinson will get the start at LG. Seattle’s interior pass rushers should feast against this pair of inexperienced players.

Matthew Stafford in cold weather

It is supposed to be 29 degrees and snowy in Seattle for tonight’s game. Taking a look at Detroit QB Matthew Stafford’s history in cold weather tells us very little.

Surprisingly, despite playing the NFC North, Stafford has only played in 4 games where the temperature is below freezing. Apparently he’s managed to miss Chicago and Green Bay in December most seasons.

The Lions are 1-3 in those fours games with Stafford, but that has little to do with him. He threw for 502 yards and 5 TD in a loss to the Packers in 2012.

Stafford’s one genuinely bad cold-weather game in Philadelphia in 2013. He completed only 10 of 25 passes for 151 yards. That’s not good, but then again…

Then again, this pic is from that game. pic.twitter.com/7UQK8mkGhU — Keith Myers (@MyersNFL) January 7, 2017

Perhaps faulting him for that performance isn’t fair. So apparently there isn’t anything to learn from looking at Stafford’s history in the cold.

This article originally appeared on