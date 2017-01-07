Seahawks vs Lions 5 takeaways from a playoff win

The Seattle Seahawks ended the season for the Detroit Lions. Now the Seahawks head to Atlanta for division round of the playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Detroit Lions in route to a 26-6 playoff victory. The game didn’t even feel that close, as the Seahawks won all three phases of the game.

For the Seahawks it was their fifth straight season with at least one playoff win. 2016 was also their 5th straight season with at least 10 regular season wins. We’re becoming spoiled by our team, and I’m perfectly ok with that.

Here are my 5 takeaways from tonight’s win:

1. A vintage Richard Sherman performance

Seattle’s star CB had had a turbulent season. He’s been great all year, but it also feels like this season hasn’t been up to his usual standards. The lack of an All-Pro award this season seems to indicate that the voters agree.

Tonight though, was vintage Sherman. He locked down his side of the field, and did so without any help. The Seahawks were able to roll the safeties away from Sherman and provide extra help to Shead and Lane.

Sherman’s stats speak for themselves:

Richard Sherman tonight:

1 Target

0 Catches Allowed

0 Yards Allowed

1 Pass Breakup — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 8, 2017

Seattle’s defense is tough to score on when Sherman plays like he did tonight.

2. So that’s what a running game looks like

Thomas Rawls looked like Thomas Rawls for just the 2nd time all season. He ran all over Detroit’s defense, and helped Seattle maintain an offense efficiency that had been absent all year.

Rawls Finished with 27 carries and a Seahawks playoff record 161 yards. He also added a crucial fourth quarter TD that the Seahawks desperately needed.

The best part of the running game’s performance was that it happened because of the guys up front. Justin Britt and Mark Glowinski had perhaps their best games of the season. They regularly were driving Detroit’s defensive tackles back on running plays.

The Lions don’t exactly have a pair of imposing defensive tackles. There was no Aaron Donald out there to contend with. Replicating this success next week in Atlanta won’t be easy, but damn it was good to see tonight.

3. Paul F-ing Richardson!

The Seahawks have been waiting for Paul Richardson to reach his incredible potential for 3 years now. A torn ACL, and torn hamstring and the emergence of Tyler Lockett have all prevented this from happening, until today.

Richardson broke out in a big way today. It started with an amazing 1-handed TD grab on 4th down in the first quarter.

Catch of the year? Paul Richardson hauls in insane one-handed TD catch 🎥: https://t.co/r5h9u4sCSj pic.twitter.com/CZ3sAwGVFj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2017

It continued in the fourth quarter with another incredible 1-handed catch deep down the sideline in the fourth quarter.

It was an amazing performance. Even with a penalty wiping out one of his best receptions, Richardson finished with 3 catches for 48 yards and TD.

If the Seahawks can get that type of performance out of a role player like Richardson, the offense will be tough to slow down in the playoffs.

4. A complete team performance

Highlighting Rawls, Richardson and Sherman, as I’ve done so far, doesn’t tell the whole story of this game. Those three were all great, but this was a complete team win for the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yard and 2 touchdowns. Doug Baldwin finished with 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Luke Willson was a big part of Seattle’s running success with his blocking on the second level.

It was a complete effort on defense as well. Zenner was held to 11 rushes for only 34 yards. Matt Stafford threw for only 205 yards on 18/32 passing. Seattle’s defense continuously made the plays it needed to get off the field and hold Detroit to only 6 points.

The Lions were only 2 of 11 (19%) on third down. The Seahawks countered that by going 9 of 16 (56%) on third down. That led to Seattle winning the time of possession game 36:39 to 23:21

The special teams got into the act as well Jeron Johnson almost killed Detroit kick return with a big hit. Jon Ryan hit a beautiful punt that was downed at the 4 yard line.

The only blemish was Hauschka with his 7th missed PAT of the year. When the Seahawks win by 20, we’ll just let it slide.

5. On to Atlanta

With tonight’s win, the Seahawks head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. The Falcons will be well-rested after getting the week off, but they’re taking on a Seahawks team that looks rejuvenated.

This is the site of the 2012 meltdown where the defense couldn’t stop the Falcons from driving and getting a FG after Seattle took the lead with under a minute left to play. Needless to say that the Seahawks would love to get revenge for that game.

It is also a rematch of Seattle’s controversial win from earlier this season. You might remember the national media freaking out over a questionable no-call DPI on Sherman. You might also remember those same talking heads ignoring Julio Jones’ illegal head slap on Sherman on the same play.

I think it is safe to say that these are two teams that aren’t particular fond of each other, even though Atlanta’s head coach is a beloved former Seattle coordinator. I’m not sure anyone disliked Dan Quinn when he was here, and rightfully so.

