Seahawks vs. 49ers: The Good, Bad & Ugly from San Francisco in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers 2016 season came to a close, following a 25-23 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Niner Noise has your good, bad and ugly followup for the final time this season.

San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke is gone. And the Niners wrapped up an abysmal 2016 campaign with a 25-23 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers finish with a 2-14 record for the fourth time in franchise history, the last time coming in 2004.

That year, San Francisco ushered in a slew of offseason changes following an ugly debacle. And one can only wonder what will take place between now and Week 1 of the 2017 season.

Still, there was a game played and one which the Niners had a chance to win.

On paper, there was little for which San Francisco was playing. With the Cleveland Browns also losing, the Niners could get no higher than the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. And the 49ers weren’t going to fall any lower, based on strength of schedule.

But Seattle had playoff-seeding implications on the line.

So, for the last time this season, Niner Noise gives you the good, bad and ugly from San Francisco’s efforts.

And we can only hope next year’s series goes a lot better than what was seen over the course of this year.

The Good

One might not think it possible, but the 49ers actually had a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

And while the Niners have been known to cough up leads and momentum — they did — it was refreshing to see San Francisco, at times, effectively moving the ball on offense against a stout Seahawks defense.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick looked as if he got the ghost of Seattle games past off his back. In what might be Kap’s final game in a 49ers uniform, the quarterback went 17-of-22 for 215 yards, a touchdown against zero interceptions and an overall 122.3 passer rating.

His quick-strike throw to tight end Garrett Celek for a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was also solid:

3rd TD of the season for @GCells85! 25-23 Seahawks with 5:45 left to play. #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/PlgKYHGtaD — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 2, 2017

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley also wasn’t taking any plays off and managed six catches for 61 yards, including an impressive one-handed grab to help set up Celek’s touchdown.

And second-year receiver DeAndre Smelter got on the board with a 23-yard reception — his first at the NFL level.

Defensively, rookie defensive end Ronald Blair was a force and will likely be a piece around which the 49ers can build this offseason.

Who also could forget San Francisco’s shifty punt return, when Kerley tossed a lateral to special teamer Raheem Mostert in the fourth quarter?

The Bad

Seattle’s offensive line is still one of its primary weaknesses.

And despite Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to escape the pocket, the Niners defense managed just five QB hits and two sacks.

Although those two sacks were more due to Seattle snap mistakes than anything else.

The Seahawks pulled Wilson in the fourth quarter. And even backup quarterback Trevone Boykin looked good against San Francisco’s starting defense.

Big plays killed the 49ers defense. Safety Antoine Bethea had no answers against tight end Jimmy Graham, who helped set up a key Seahawks touchdown. And Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin also won a one-on-one battle with rookie cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Robinson injured his ankle on the play.

The Niners did manage to hold the entirety of Seattle’s rushers to 87 net yards, so that’s a plus. But some key first-down conversions ensured the Seahawks wouldn’t have any trouble running down the clock in the fourth quarter while holding onto a two-point lead.

No, there’s not a lot of good from San Francisco’s efforts. And “close” only matters in horseshoes, hand grenades and bad breath.

The Ugly

One might argue NFL games are won, or lost, in third-down conversions and in the turnover differential.

San Francisco lost at both.

Despite holding the Seahawks to a lowly 3-of-12 third-down conversion rate, the 49ers were worse with a 2-and-11 mark. Although give credit to the Niners for successfully converting two of three fourth-down tries.

But the bigger issue for San Francisco was turning the ball over.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick fumbled on an attempted handoff to running back DuJuan Harris on the opening drive. Seattle managed three points off that recovery. And Harris later fumbled, which led to a Seahawks touchdown.

Take either one of those away, and the Niners come away with a victory if everything else remained the same.

“What ifs” don’t exist in football though, and mistakes like these are why San Francisco’s record is where it is.

And now an offseason of uncertainty begins. Who will be the next general manager, and how will he go about rebuilding this roster? What’s the head-coaching situation going to be? Will Kaepernick be back next season?

Those questions, and more, figure to be at the heart of every Niners discussion between now and the start of the 2017 season.

