Seahawks vs. 49ers: Live Week 17 Thread & Updates for San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West bout to wrap up the 2016 regular season. With a slew of front-office changes on the horizon, Niner Noise has your Week 17 thread with scoring updates and comment section.

Amid the news from ESPN’s Adam Schefter late Saturday evening, reporting head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke will be fired, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 to wrap up what has been a dreadful 2016 campaign.

The game has little meaning for the Niners, who can do no worse than a No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But for Seattle, draft seeding is still on the line. A Seahawks win, paired with an Atlanta Falcons loss, would put Seattle at the No. 2 seed.

But the 49ers can thwart those chances with a win at Levi’s Stadium in Week 17.

San Francisco is going to be shorthanded, thanks to a plethora of injuries suffered in recent weeks.

And while much of the focus will be on Kelly’s likely last game with the team, it also could be the final contest for quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a Niners uniform as well.

So it’s fitting he goes up against his longtime nemesis, the Seahawks.

Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET

