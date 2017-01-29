Seahawks shine in entertaining Pro Bowl

The seven Seattle Seahawks who played in this year’s Pro Bowl game shined, even thought NFC lost in a defensive struggle.

The Seattle Seahawks sent seven players to the Pro Bowl this year. That group didn’t disappoint, as Seattle’s players were the stars of the game. Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham and K.J. Wright all represented Seattle in this year’s game.

Being named to the Pro Bowl is a major honor for players. Many of them have bonuses tied to making the Pro Bowl roster. The game itself though is usually unwatchable. That wasn’t the case this year. There was a surprising level of energy, especially by the defensive players.

Bobby Wagner got the entire thing started with a great play in which he forced a fumble. After that, the rest of the Seahawks in the game seemed to rise to the occasion.

Doug Baldwin scored the NFC’s only points of the first half with a beautiful 47 yard TD reception

Michael Bennett added a sack and a forced fumble. The best part though was that he broke out his sack dance and didn’t draw a flag.

TOO MUCH SEXY FOR THE PRO BOWL https://t.co/ap623QvbgX pic.twitter.com/SRkoPYQvek — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 30, 2017

.@mosesbread72 taking a look at his sack and celebration. pic.twitter.com/tEispUVDDj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2017

Pretty sure Michael Bennett did 3 pumps and didn’t get flagged for it. Clearest sign this isn’t real football. #McCringleberry — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 30, 2017

Of course, no Pro Bowl would be complete without a Richard Sherman interception.

The Seahawks involved put a show, which is the entire point of the Pro-Bowl.

Wags with a Forced Fumble, Doug with a TD, Sherm with a INT, Mike B with a sack, Jimmy with a few catches.. 👍🏼🔥#ProBowl #Seahawks — Bradley Sowell (@Bradley60Sowell) January 30, 2017

Overall, the game was a lot of fun, which is a stark contrast to most Pro Bowl games. It is supposed to be fun. It is supposed to be a celebration. For the first time in years, the game actually resembled what it is supposed to be.

This article originally appeared on