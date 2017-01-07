Seahawks Score First on Spectacular Catch by Paul Richardson (Video)

The Seattle Seahawks drew first blood against the Detroit Lions after wide receiver Paul Richardson made a spectacular touchdown reception.

The game between the Seahawks and Lions was kind of a snoozer for majority of the first half. The slow paced-game featured was no touchdowns, no drama and no excitement. Well, that all changed when the Seahawks decided to for it on fourth-and-goal on their 2-yard line.

On fourth down, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stood in the pocket on a play-action pass and threw a ball up towards the right corner of the end zone. Paul “Odell” Richardson fought through a pass-interference penalty by Lions safety Tavon Wilson and caught a one-handed touchdown reception.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender. And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

WHAT?! #DETvsSEA https://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017

There’s a lot of players on the Seahawks offense who grab the spotlight but Richardson typically isn’t one of them and some people might want to call that catch “luck”. Honestly, I think I might agree with them. I mean, he’s probably not going to make another spectacular catch for the rest of the postseason right?

Okay, scratch that thought.

A lot of players go down into history in their franchise by the plays they make in the playoffs. If Richardson keeps making plays like these, teammates Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham might have to start pay picking up his bar tabs.

