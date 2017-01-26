Seahawks: Potential free agent targets at offensive tackle for 2017

The free agent market at offensive tackle lacks start power, but there are a few players that could provide some interesting depth for the Seahawks.

As we saw yesterday, the trade market for offensive tackles is far from robust. If the Seahawks are going to get some veteran help at the position, they’re probably going to want to look to free agency.

Unfortunately, their isn’t much help to be found there either. There are a few decent players, but no stars. Plus, the Seahawks aren’t the only team that will be looking for help. They may end up having to over-pay for an average player just to get the help they desperately need.

Here are four free agent OTs I’d like to see the Seahawks consider:

Riley Reiff

The 29 year old Reiff is arguably the best offensive lineman available this year. Unfortunately, that says more about the quality of the free agent market that it does about Reiff.

Reiff is a right tackle that is better at run blocking than pass blocking. He’s also never played in a zone scheme like the one Seattle runs, so there will be some transition required.

Committing resources on Reiff would be a bit of a gamble some it would mean that the combination of Gilliam, Fant, and Odhiambo would be competing for the more-important LT job.

Andrew Whitworth

If Whitworth was younger, he’d be in line for a massive contract this offseason. At 35 though, teams will be looking for him to take a short term deal. He’d make a great 1-2 year stop-gap by the Seahawks wait to see if George Fant is capable of developing into a decent player.

Even at his age, Whitworth is still a very good left tackle. He’s a solid performer as both a run and pass blocker.

Luke Joeckel

The 2nd overall pick of the 2013 draft has been a disappointment overall. He’s never lived up to his pre-draft hype, but is why the 25 year old is going to be available.

Joeckel still has has the talent that everyone saw when scouting the draft. Perhaps a change of scenery and a new coaching staff can help him develop into the player he can be.

There’s obviously some risk here. His age and pedigree will mean that Joeckel won’t come for a bargain basement price. If he doesn’t develop, he’ll end up being a guy who never lives up to his contract.

Mike Remmers

This might be the most likely target, though also the one with the least-recognizable name. Remmers is only 27, and has been a starting OT for Carolina for the past three seasons.

Remmers fits the Tom Cable mold very well. He’s tall, long, and a great run blocker. He’s also lacks the agility to be an elite pass rusher, but has been decent in that regard in recent seasons.

Like Reiff, Remmers would be a massive upgrade at RT. He’s also younger and will likely be cheaper than Reiff.

This article originally appeared on