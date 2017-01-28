Seahawks: Potential free agent targets at guard for 2017

If the Seattle Seahawks move Germain Ifedi back to offensive tackle, they’ll need a guard who can come in and start right away.

What the Seattle Seahawks are looking for at guard depends entirely on their plans for Germain Ifedi. He was drafted to play tackle, but the Seahawks stashed him at guard for his rookie season. Both Tom Cable and Pete Carroll have said recently that the plan is to leave Ifedi at guard.

Sadly, you can never believe what coaches say this time of year. It is entirely possible that saying that is just a draft smokescreen or leverage in a negotiation with another lineman. That means we cannot assume that Ifedi is moving or staying and must account for both outcomes.

With that in mind, here are 4 potential free agent guards that could come in an be a starter for the Seahawks:

Ronald Leary

It is impossible to watch Dallas’ offensive line and not be jealous. Well, why worry about trying to develop a line like that when you can simply buy a piece of Dallas’ line in free agency?

The 27 year old would be a great fit in Seattle’s offense. The truth is that he’d be a great fit in any offense, and that is the problem. If the Seahawks want to sign him, they’re going to have to be willing to pay a premium salary.

Kevin Zeitler

If the Seahawks are looking for a starting veteran guard to drop into the middle of their line, they could do much worse than Cincinnati’s Kevin Zeitler. He’s only 26, and coming off a great season for the Bengals.

Unfortunately, the market is likely to outpace what the Seahawks are willing to spend on an interior lineman. The Benglas payed him over $8 million last season after picking up the 5th-year option on his rookie contract. The AYP on his next deal will likely be under that, but not significant so.

Larry Warford

Warford is another experienced young player. He’s currently 25, though coming off what was mostly seen as a disappointing season in Detroit.

The talent is there for Warford, but he needs to show a level of consistency that hasn’t been there yet in his young career. While that means there is some risk involved, it also means that he’ll come with a smaller price tag than the other listed here.

Chris Chester

If Seattle wants to go the route of the old stop-gap player, Atlanta’s Chris Chester would be a great fit. He’s 34, but still very much a solid player.

One nice thing about Atlanta’s offense is that there are enough similarities to Seattle in the run game that Chester’s transition would be fairly smooth. The Seahawks would be getting the veteran leader they desperately need, plus Chester age will mean that signing him won’t break the bank.

