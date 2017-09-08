Seahawks-Packers Capsule

SEATTLE (10-5-1) at GREEN BAY (10-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 3

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 12-8

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Seahawks 38-10, Dec. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 3, Packers No. 2

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (10)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8)

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Seahawks coach Pete Carroll 7-4 in kickoff weekend games, including 4-3 with Seattle. … Russell Wilson tied with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan for most wins in QB’s first five seasons (56). … WR Doug Baldwin has played in 72 straight games, fourth-longest active streak among receivers. … Baldwin’s 94 catches tied Bobby Engram’s single-season franchise record last year. … RB Eddie Lacy makes Seattle debut after spending first four seasons with Packers, including two 1,000-yard campaigns. … All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner’s NFL-high 167 tackles last year set franchise record. … LB K.J. Wright set career highs in tackles (126) and sacks (4). … Loss last season to Packers ended NFL-record 95 straight games of not losing by more than 10 points by Seattle. .. Teams are only NFC squads to make playoffs last five seasons. … Seahawks DE Michael Bennett is older brother of Packers TE Martellus Bennett. … Green Bay opens season at home for first time since 2012. … Packers 3-0 at home against Seahawks with Aaron Rodgers as starting QB. … Rodgers led NFL with 40 TD passes and had franchise-record sixth season of 4,000 yards passing. … WR Jordy Nelson led NFL with 14 TD catches, while WR Davante Adams tied for second with 12. … Bennett makes Packers debut after catching at least 50 passes last four seasons, won Super Bowl with Patriots last season. … LB Nick Perry led team with career-high 11 sacks in 2016. … Fantasy Tip: Bennett has developed chemistry in camp with Rodgers. At 6-foot-6, Bennett offers kind of athletic target in red zone Packers haven’t had at tight end since Jermichael Finley.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL