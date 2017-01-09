Seahawks may get dynamic RB Prosise back for Divisional Round vs. Falcons

All season long, the Seattle Seahawks have had a revolving door at running back. From Thomas Rawls to Christine Michael to C.J. Prosise and back to Rawls, they haven’t exactly had the most stability at that position.

The Seahawks seem to have found their best option with Rawls rushing for 161 yards on Saturday night, but he may get some company in the backfield sometime soon. Pete Carroll said on Monday that Prosise will return to practice this week.

“We don’t know how he’ll respond to the practice, but he is going to go,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle’s Brock and Salk show. “And we’ll see how extensive that will be. And we’ll just take it one day at a time and see. We would love to have him back, and we’re ready to go.”

Prosise, a rookie, has been out since Week 11, which is when he injured his shoulder. He’s a dynamic back that can both pound it between the tackles and split out wide, having experience at both running back and wide receiver in his career.

There’s a chance he’ll return for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup with the Falcons, and if he does, the Seahawks will certainly find a role for him.

“We’ll have no problem fitting him in, and we’ll look forward to that opportunity,” Carroll said. “But we can’t get distracted by that because we don’t know what’s going to happen by Saturday.”