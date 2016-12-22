Seahawks have championship opportunity vs Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday, and a win will give them an undefeated record at home for the 2016 season.

The NFL season has flown by, and it’s officially week 16, with the playoffs right around the corner. The Seahawks control their own destiny for the #2 seed in the postseason. Getting the #2 spot in the NFC will give them an extra week of rest and a home game for the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming to town first, though, and it won’t be an easy game. Even though the Cardinals are having a disappointing season, they still have a lot of talent on their roster. They are also a division rival and know the Seahawks very well. The Cardinals will be playing for pride and will want to get an upset victory at CenturyLink Field.

The extra days of rest will pay dividends for the Seahawks, and I see this game going really well for the home team. Winning the NFC West gives the team some momentum and confidence going forward. The first goal is accomplished, and they can move forward to the ultimate goal, a Super Bowl championship.

Look for Russell Wilson to have an excellent game. He’s struggled with some accuracy issues the last two weeks, but this will be the game he finally looks himself. Having Wilson at his best will be vital for the team down the stretch.

A big solution to help Wilson out would be an improvement on the offensive line. This needs to be the time of the year when they take a turn for the better. Tom Cable should be feeling the pressure and it’s important that he proves he really is the mastermind of the offensive line.

In general, though, all the players need to step up a bit as the playoffs grow closer. It’s important that the team gets the chip back on their shoulder. Each individual has to put all their energy and heart into each play in order for them to truly maximize their abilities as a collective group.

We have not seen the full potential of this team quite yet. If the Seahawks continue to improve and play their best ball in January, then we will be in for a fun finish. On the other hand, if the Seahawks fail to reach their potential as a team, then we will be in for a disappointing ending.

It comes down to the coaches and players, and sacrificing individual recognition for the better of the team. The few days off will be extremely beneficial for rest and injuries. But, maybe even more important, the time off will help to refresh the mind and put it in the right place for the end of this season.

The Seahawks are a talented team, and no one will deny that fact. When the Seahawks are at their best, though, is when they play together and for each other. When they are truly unselfish and play with passion, that’s when we see greatness.

We’ve seen a special connection at times during this season, but not consistently enough. This Arizona game is a golden opportunity to prove why the Seahawks are still the team to beat in the NFC and to keep the momentum going towards the playoffs.

