Seahawks draft target: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

If the Seattle Seahawks draft an offensive tackle early in this year’s draft, it would be a minor miracle if Ryan Ramczyk were to drop to them.

If a sea of flawed offensive tackles, the tape for Ryan Ramczyk was a nice respite. Ramczyk is the first OT i’ve studied this year that i have no doubt whatsoever that he’ll be successful in the NFL.

Ramczyk would be a great fit in Seattle’s running game. He’s an absolute road grader in the running game. It is common to see him driving a defender backwards 5 or yards downfield. The best part is that he generate that power without leaning and getting over extended.

His inexperience shows in pass protection though. He has the quick feet necessary to succeed, but lacks a true kick-step technique to get in front of speed rushers. That will be something that must be developed before he’s ready to pass protect without help.

Both sides of Ramczyk’s play show up throughout his tape against Ohio State.



The lack of a kick step is a common issue with today’s college offensive tackles. By now NFL teams are used to this issue, though it still means there will be a steeper learning curve at the next level.

Then there is the concern with Ramczyk’s hip. Apparently it required minor surgery after his team’s bowl game. NFL teams will have to do their homework on that to make sure it won’t be a problem next season.

Put all of that together, and you have a player that grades out somewhere in the mid-late first round area. That is right about where the Seahawks pick, but there is almost no chance that he drops to 26 where the Seahawks selection is at.

Ryan Ramczyk is the consensus top offensive tackle in the draft right now. Normally that would mean he’d be a top-5 pick, but this is not a normal year. This is a poor OT draft class, and Ramczyk isn’t worth such a high selection.

On the other hand, the position is premium value. Much like with QBs, teams will reach and take lesser talented guys early in the draft. If Ramczyk does drop to Seattle, it would be a miracle and should not let that opportunity go to waste.

