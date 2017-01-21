Seahawks draft target: Dante Barnett, S, Kansas State

Profile of potential Seattle Seahawks draft target Dante Barnett. The safety from Kansas State would solve Seattle’s depth issues at the back end of the defense.

A lot of Seahawks fans are coming into the 2017 draft with offensive line on the mind because of the obvious. If you need reminding, let me be snippy. Seattle’s O-Line was one of, if not, the worst line league wide, as well as being the weakest unit on the team. It should be a priority, right?

Understanding… but as experience grows with this young group, I truly believe they can be productive. Surprising? I know, but we’ve seen signs of potential before. For example, the end of the Seahawks 2015 season when Russell Wilson had that seven-game stretch from Week 10 to Week 16. He was only sacked 12 times during that span versus 33 times in the first half of that season.

Don’t get me wrong, the Seahawks will need a lot of help along the offensive line. An upgrade or two is a necessity. However, I’d like to talk about more of the skill-set position in this piece. Have you heard of the name Dante Barnett? If you haven’t, well I’m here to embed his name into your head.

It’s become clear the Seahawks need some extra talent at safety. Earl Thomas is coming off a season-ending injury and Kam Chancellor seems to be getting banged up as his play goes on, as well with his contract situation up in the air.

The Seahawks need a clear number 3, the lack of play behind Thomas and Chancellor is evident. It’s time for a tap in on the backend of the Legion Of Boom. Someone to come in to resemble what Seattle likes to do and Dante Barnett has the potential to come in and lay that boom.

Barnett came into his senior year at Kansas State at a slight (6-1, 193). He is tough-minded and can make plays in the secondary, and what I like about him the most, is that he throws his body into running backs or whomever has the ball in their hands, a true forceful run stopper. He’s a tone-setter, along with being really aggressive and has a rangy skill-set.

In his third year(2014) at Kansas State, he made his name known. Earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches and being named an All-Big 12 performer by ESPN.com and Phil Steele. He finished second on the team in both tackles (77) and interceptions (3). Tallied career highs in tackles, tackles for loss (4.0) and passes defended (11)

Appearing in all 13 games his freshman year, he would go on and follow that up with a 27-game starting streak, but that would end due to an injury in the 2015 season opener. You’ll be hearing a lot of late-round talk from experts, but that’s because he’s being overlooked for his decline of a season in 2016. A couple of miss tackles in 2016 hurt him, yeah, but he still possesses all the potential and the ability to play centerfield at the next level.

I think his speed and strength is starting worthy in the next level and would be a great fit for the Seattle Seahawks. Talking to a few people close to Dante, I’ve learned that he’s a leader. He was always very knowledgeable and truly orchestrated defenses. I know “coach on the field” is cliche, but he was a master at dissecting offenses and getting guys into the correct defensive formations.

I’m excited about this kid and you should be too. You all remember the last time I wrote about a prospect from Kansas State. That resulted very well for the Seahawks.

