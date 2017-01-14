Seahawks at Falcons: Highlights, recap and more

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. Here are all the highlights, the game recap, and the final score.

It’s divisional round week in the 2016 NFL Playoffs. There are four playoff games this weekend. The first kickoff of the slate will be at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14 as the No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) will host the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) at the Georgia Dome. FOX will have the national telecast with Kevin Burkhardt and John Lynch in the booth.

This is a rematch of Week 6 game where the Seahawks were victorious over the Falcons 26-24. The most notable play from the game was a no-call pass interference on a pass breakup by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Both of these teams are vastly different from their previous meeting in October.

Seattle won the NFC West at 10-6-1. That awkward tie on the road against the division rival Arizona Cardinals was ultimately the reason the Seahawks had to play in the NFC Wild Card round. It wasn’t really an issue, as the Seahawks dominated the No. 6 Detroit Lions (9-7) 26-6 on Saturday night at CenturyLink Field to advance to this game.

Atlanta won the NFC South at 11-5 and earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. This is Atlanta’s first NFC playoff game since the 2012 NFC Championship and the first of the Dan Quinn era in Flowery Branch. The Falcons have the most explosive offensive in the NFL. This also marks potentially the last game to be played in the Georgia Dome. The Falcons move next door to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2017 NFL season.

Three Stars

Matt Ryan: Ryan is 1-4 as a starting quarterback in the NFC Playoffs. However, he has never been a serious NFL MVP candidate until this year. Look for him to lead the Falcons offense by completing 62 percent of his passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Julio Jones: Jones is an All-Pro wide receiver. Atlanta will need him to have a big day to advance to the NFC Championship. Look for him to have eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Michael Bennett: Bennett is the main player the Falcons’ offensive line needs to account for on every snap. He won’t be completely contained, as he will have four tackles, and 1.5 quarterback sacks for the Seattle defense.

Highlights

Next Game

The winner of this game will play the winner of the other NFC Divisional Round game between the No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) and the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3) in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

The loser of this game will be eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. Their next meaningful game will be in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season against an opponent yet to be decided.

