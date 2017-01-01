Seahawks at 49ers live stream: How to watch online

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this NFC West rivalry game online.

The 2016 NFL regular season will reach its conclusion on Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the late afternoon kickoffs will be between NFC West rivals in the Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-13).

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. FOX will have the NFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Seattle has to win this game to have any shot at getting a first-round bye in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. The Seahawks trail the Atlanta Falcons by half a game in the NFC Standings. Seattle needs a win on the road against rival San Francisco and a Falcons loss to the New Orleans Saints to get a first-round bye.

San Francisco will almost certainly be picking in the top three of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers are only one game better than the Cleveland Browns (1-14) in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s draft. Both the Chicago Bears (3-12) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) are only one game better than the 49ers in the race for the No. 1 pick.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Santa Clara, California

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the 49ers will be getting nine points at home from the visiting Seahawks. The associated moneylines from this NFC West rivalry game are Seattle -360 and San Francisco +300. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

Seattle should win this game convincingly. A first-round bye is massively important in the NFC Playoffs for the Seahawks, as Seattle is only so-so away from CenturyLink Field this season.

