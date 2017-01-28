Seahawk Pro Bowler: “Dak Prescott reminds me of Russell Wilson”

After meeting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl defender seems the similarities with his teammate, Russell Wilson.

A feeling that one has seen or heard something before. That’s one definition for the word déjà vu. And déjà vu might be the best way to describe the feeling Seattle Seahawks fans had this past season while watching the rookie campaign of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

In 2012, the Seahawks believed they had found their franchise quarterback in Matt Flynn. That offseason, Seattle signed the former Green Bay Packers back-up to a three-year, $20.5 million deal, with $9 million guaranteed. Despite securing their immediate future under center, Seattle still opted to draft Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of that year’s draft.



Wilson won the starting role during the offseason and never gave it back. The Seahawks finished that season 11-5 and got to the divisional round of the playoffs losing 30-28 to the Atlanta Hawks. Wilson made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

In a similar fashion, Prescott started all 16 games for the Cowboys this season, leading America’s Team to a 13-3 regular season record and the divisional round of the playoffs. Prescott, just like Wilson before him, was named to the Pro Bowl his rookie season.

But the similarities between Prescott and Wilson don’t stop there according to Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril. And he should know. Avril is Wilson’s teammate in Seattle.

“Just talking to [Dak Prescott] the last couple of days you can see why he has been so successful,” Avril told the Star-Telegram. “He’s a lot more mature than you expect him to be. His passion for winning is crazy. It’s cool to see. It’s cool to be around him. It’s cool to hear how he thinks. He is like Russell as you can see the passion they both have for winning and that’s going to continue to get better. I can see him doing great things in this league.”

Dallas Cowboys fans can only hope Prescott has a similar start to his career as Wilson had. In Russell’s second season, he lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl win. Seattle returned to the championship game in 2014, only to lose in the waning moments to the New England Patriots, 28-24.

This article originally appeared on