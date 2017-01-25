Scouting the Draft: Center

The NFL Draft is fast approaching. We are taking a Buffalo Bills focus on each position, narrowing on the players you need to watch for. This segment is on the Center position.

Current Bills at Center

Eric Wood(30, 1 year remaining), Patrick Lewis (25, 1 year remaining)

Need For Improvement -LOW

The Bills are in a decent spot at the center position. Eric Wood is one of the more solid starters on the team, and an annual Captain. While he finished the year on injured reserve, he should be ready by Week 1 of the 2017 season. The Center position is not a priority in free agency, but an intriguing one in the draft.

The center position is kind of like the quarterback position, you only really need one. Unlike the quarterback position, the Bills definitely have one. That means you are drafting for depth or luxury if the Bills draft a Center this year. What makes the most sense for Buffalo is to draft or sign an undrafted free agent(s) who can play multiple positions along the offensive line to build depth.

Both of the Centers currently under contract for the Bills will be unrestricted free agents following the next season. While I would expect Wood to try and retire a Bill, he will still command a decent value in the open market, and the Bills have to not be in a total rebuild for him to expect any sort of home team discount. A late round draft pick may be a smart play to add insurance, but completely unneeded should the Bills sign restricted Free Agent Ryan Groy to a multi-year deal. Groy subbed in admirable at the end of the year for the injured Wood.

Now lets take a look at the draft possibilities for the Buffalo Bills at the Center Position.

With the 10th Pick The Bills Select…..NOBODY

The Bills WILL make a first round pick this year. However, I am going to make any bet you want that there is a 0 percent chance its at the center position. Besides the obvious top-tier starter we already have at the position, center just isn’t normally a high draft pick position.

To add to it, the draft prospects we will go over in the next few slides don’t project as a 1st round talents anyway. Since 2009 when the Bills took Wood in the 1st round, and the Browns selected Alex Mack in round 1, there have been just 4 Centers drafted in round 1. While those Centers are solid NFL starters, Ryan Kelly (Colts, 2016), Travis Frederick(Cowboys, 2013), Mike Pouncey (Dolphins, 2011), and Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers, 2010).

Of those drafted, Mike Pouncey selected at No. 15 is the highest pick of them all. With the Bills selecting at No. 10, and center not a needy position, we can’t even throw a name at No. 10 that would be a reach.

Picking a center for the Buffalo Bills at No. 10 wouldn’t only be a reach, it would be negligent to the point of borderline insane. Even if Wood has a injury setback, it would still be crazy to pick any Center at this position.

This said, the Bills could pick a Center in the draft, and the following three names are guys we think Bills fans should be excited about.

Jon Toth – Kentucky

Senior, 6’5, 310lbs, SEC All-Freshmen Team, 2016 All-SEC 2nd Team

Being a University of Kentucky graduate, I am incredibly bias on Toth. What wouldn’t change is that I love starters from a defensively dominant conference Toth is a 4 years starter at center, and more importantly, a 4 year starter in the SEC. When you view our preview of defensive linemen, you will see several SEC representatives. What you will not see are any from UK. This means Toth has a lot of game tape vs future NFL players.

His total of 55 games started over his collegiate career will make him one of the more experienced Centers coming out. The Wildcats offense was dominant on the ground this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Think the 2-time No. 1 ranked rushing Bills would mind a player who can keep the rushing offense rolling?

CBS Sports Rob Rang projects Toth’s strengths moving forward as:

Good size for center with enough length and agility to project outside to guard for zone-blocking schemes. Possesses a broad-shouldered rangy frame with plenty of room for additional muscle mass….Experience shows in his awareness when adjusting to twists and surprise blitzers. Shows excellent initial quickness in his snap and pop to defensive tackles, including in down blocks. Possesses the body control and speed to release from blocks at the line of scrimmage and climb to the second level, where he shows awareness and vision to locate and latch onto opponents.

The projection to be well suited in a zone-blocking offense will be a critical feature for any offensive linemen drafted. The negative to actually drafting Toth is that his experience is mostly all at Center, and to get value out of him in his rookie year, he will need to develop flexibility to hopefully backup the Guard positions.

Projected Bills Draft Round: 4-5

If Toth shows well at the Senior Bowl, he may move up to the top of teams lists at center. However, thanks to Eric Wood, Toth won’t be a starter for the Bills. Round 4 is about the time where you can draft for talent/depth and less on need.

Now on to the next possible center.

Ethan Pocic – Louisiana State

Senior, 6’6, 309lbs, Rimington Trophy Finalist, 2016 All-SEC 1st Team

Most draft pundits and sites put Pocic as the top rated Center in the draft. Why is he not the first on my analysis? Simple — I don’t want the Bills to draft a Center in the first 3 rounds. The first 3 rounds should be for potential starters this year, or guys who will get meaningful snaps. Barring an injury, that isn’t at Center.

If Pocic falls to Day 3, then that is a different story. Pocic is an SEC Center, so like Toth, he has been tested against some of the top defensive linemen in the draft. Pocic’s size also makes him a candidate to backup multiple positions along the offensive line.

Pocic is a 2nd Team all SEC selection by the coaches, and started all 11 games this year for LSU. His strength comes in run blocking, where he helped LSU lead the SEC in rushing yards per game.

If he does fall, the Bills would be smart to draft him as he could still benefit from adding size to his frame. By not starting right away, and learning from Wood, Pocic could emerge as a value pick for the Bills.

Projected Bills Draft Round: 3rd

The Bills would be making a value selection should they take Pocic in the 3rd round. While not an immediate need, he would offer quality insurance and hopefully versatility for the offensive line. Let’s not forget, while I know Wood will be ready for the season opener, this isn’t the first season he’s finished on IR, and the backup for him also was on IR this year.

Tyler Orlosky – West Virginia

Senior, 6’4, 297lbs, Remington Trophy Finalist, 2015 and 2016 All-Big 12 Team

Last on our preview of Centers is Tyler Orlosky from West Virginia. Orlosky will be drafted, it’s just a matter of when. Centers are truly a unique position, and once teams find one, like the Bills and Eric Wood, they don’t move around that much. Thus, while Orlosky rates as a 3rd round pick, he may not go until the 6th or 7th rounds.

That’s where I think the Bills may come in. Orlosky is a versatile possibility as a backup to both center and guard. According to Walter Football, Orlosky may be better at angle blocking, which bodes well for him in a zone-blocking scheme, where he won’t need to go face up on every defender.

What I like about Orlosky is that he is a different size than the others we listed. This means he could be instructed to gain weight to become a NFL Center, or stay a tad smaller and be a utility knife on the bench. He is also balanced, he is solid at both run and pass blocking, but not elite at either.

Projected Bills Draft Round: 6th

While Orlosky rates higher than a 6th round grade, I wouldn’t want the Bills to take him before the 6th. He does need to get bigger, and he may only project long term as a Center with some of his size and blocking limitations. There also aren’t many high rated centers this year, so an early run by teams that need a Center, is highly possible.

