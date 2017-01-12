San Francisco 49ers: Why Packers’ Eliot Wolf Should Be Team’s Next General Manager

The San Francisco 49ers are the only NFL team with an opening at general manager. And current Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf should be the Niners’ top choice for the position.

The San Francisco 49ers have cleaned house.

The team fired both general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly after their last regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks. Going 7-25 over the last two seasons, the move made sense to part ways with long-time personnel man Baalke, as well as Kelly, whose team finished just 2-14 this season.

Did we mention their 13-game losing streak, a franchise record? Yes, that happened.

It was awful to watch. But at least, as aficionados and fans, we can all move forward.

For the 49ers, it’s about the search for their next GM/head coach combo.

CEO Jed York answered questions about finding a coach in his presser on Monday. Our own great editor Peter Panacy wrote a great article breaking the presser down. On slide one, he has a video of the full press conference. On slide two, York’s search plan. Here is what he had to say:

Nothing that I’m going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer. We need to make sure that our success speaks for itself. Our actions have to speak for itself. I’ve done it before. We’ve put together a team that has had three NFC Championship runs. That was in the past. I can’t live on the past. I need to make sure that anything that I do is backed up by the results that are on the field.

You can watch the press conference video below:

Panacy points out York’s recent incompetence by referencing former 49ers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Let us help you, Jed.

There are only two GM candidates you should be going after. And credit where credit is due, it seems you’re already a bit ahead of me. According to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, the 49ers are set to interview Patriots Director of Player Personnel, Nick Caserio and Packers Director of Football Operations, Eliot Wolf.

UPDATE: Caserio declined to interview with the Niners.

Preferably, San Francisco’s GM will soon have the last name Wolf. No disrespect to Caserio. Pat Kirwan of Sirius XM NFL Radio talked about Caserio like he would be hard to pry from New England’s grip, just a couple short months ago.

But Wolf’s resume speaks for itself.

Wolf has been a part of the Green Bay Packers organization since 2004. He began there as a pro personnel assistant and has been everything from an assistant, to both Director of Player Personnel (2015) and Director-Football Operations (2016-Present), according to packers.com.

It’s not just about what Wolf has done though but who he’s done it with. Surrounded by greats such as his dad, a Hall of Fame general manager for both Green Bay and Chicago, Wolf has learned from some of the best today’s NFL has to offer. Current Packers GM Ted Thompson is know for his draft-and-develop style, while Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie has proven the Packers formula can bring success to the Bay area.

Wolf has incredible pedigree and that is hard to find in the NFL because it is snatched away quickly. And he’s only 34? What a deal this could be for the York’s, 49ers and fans alike!

