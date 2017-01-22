San Francisco 49ers: The Logic Behind Pursuing Kirk Cousins

The San Francisco 49ers still have a ton of work to do before they’re remotely prepared to attack the 2017 off-season, getting off the mat from a 2-14 year.

It starts with finding a new head coach and general manager combination to run the organization. Team owner Jed York has taken his time in this endeavor. It seems he’s got his coach in line with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Word is he’s expected to accept the job when his season ends either today or after the Super Bowl. The question yet to be answered is who would pair with him as GM. George Paton from Minnesota and Terry McDonough from Arizona are the current favorites.

Once that situation gets sorted out, the next on the priority list will be obvious. What do the 49ers do at quarterback? Their current crop of options aren’t the answers anymore. Blaine Gabbert blew his opportunity and Colin Kaepernick is expected to exercise his contract option to leave. This means the team will have to find a new starter.

Word is they already have their sights set on someone.

Discussed Kyle Shanahan with @MikeSilver on #NFLGameDay: Expect #49ers to make a run at Kirk Cousins if #Redskins don’t exclusive tag him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Cousins will be a free agent for the second time in two years this March. The first time the Washington Redskins exercised the franchise tag in order to keep him in place. Cousins has remained steadfast in his desire for a top NFL contract to go along with how productive he’s been over that span. Thus far the Redskins have resisted such an urge. It’s unclear if they’d be willing to tag him again, which would cost $23.9 million.

The 49ers may be one of those teams who believe that won’t happen. They also have reason to believe they can get him. For one they’ll have Shanahan as head coach. Not only is he an outstanding offensive mind, but he was with the Redskins when they drafted Cousins in 2012. The two know each other well. As to the other part, it’s simple cash. San Francisco is expected to carry upwards of $81 million in salary cap space when free agency opens.

Even if they had out a few extensions before that, it’s still a ridiculous among of money and more than enough to meet whatever price Cousins will demand. He’s 28-years old and coming off a season where he threw for 4,912 yards with 25 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. All while completing over 67% of his passes. If the 49ers can sign him, that would allow the team to focus the rest of their money as well as the #2 pick in the draft at other positions to build around him.

This article originally appeared on