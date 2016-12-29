San Francisco 49ers: Predicting Front-Office Shakups this Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers are wrapping up one of the most forgettable seasons in franchise history, which points to a number of front-office changes taking place this offseason. Niner Noise predicts who stays and who goes among the team’s top brass.

“We know there is going to be some kind of change,” San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said, via Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, when asked about what might happen to the team’s front office this offseason.

Indeed, there will be.

But the question is how much change takes place. General manager Trent Baalke is on the hot seat. And, perhaps, head coach Chip Kelly is as well.

What of CEO Jed York? Will the York family pull the plug on his power? Or will the younger York still retain a position of influence atop San Francisco’s hierarchy?

Whatever takes place, the team’s 2-13 season has certainly justified a plethora of changes.

With one game remaining on the 2016 calendar, Niner Noise takes a stab at predicting which front-office shakeups take place.

And, of course, we’ll start at the top with York.

CEO Jed York

Aside from three successful years under former head coach Jim Harbaugh, CEO Jed York has been at the helm of some of the most disastrous and controversial seasons in San Francisco.

Some may think he doesn’t care. Others, perhaps, argue he does but simply doesn’t have a clue about how to assemble a winning football staff.

Earlier this season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported York would have his power pulled by his parents, Dr. John and Denise York. Instead, the York family would install someone to run football operations, while letting Jed York handle more of the business side of the franchise.

Dr. John York later dismissed the possibility.

Regardless, Jed York has taken the brunt of fans’ anger over the past few years. And the once-verbal CEO has taken a backseat to public appearances and media interaction.

Still, it doesn’t seem as if York will have his hold on the franchise limited or withheld altogether.

Stays

General Manager Trent Baalke

49ers general manager Trent Baalke has had two successful NFL Drafts during his tenure — 2010 (as Vice President of Player Personnel) and 2011.

Since then, the majority of Baalke’s drafts have either fallen sort or missed the mark altogether.

His 2012 NFL Draft was a complete bust, and none of those players even remain on the roster. 2013 wasn’t much better, and 2014 is looking like a majority miss.

On top of those mistakes, Baalke’s tendency to take ACL-injured picks seemingly every year — as well as overdrafting defensive backs — has further stained the GM’s reputation.

And then there is the lack of action in free agency.

The York family needs a scapegoat this season. While Baalke is close to 49ers ownership, he should easily to be one to fall on the sword this offseason.

Goes

Head Coach Chip Kelly

Perhaps the 49ers do need to fire head coach Chip Kelly.

Not necessarily because he’s 100 percent at fault for the results this season. But rather in regard to questions whether or not he’s the right guy to help engineer a complete rebuild from top to bottom.

But will San Francisco go this route?

If the Niners do, they’ll be employing their fourth head coach in as many years. The team is still paying out money to former head coach Jim Tomsula. And adding Kelly to the list of fired coaches will be more out of the pockets from the York family.

And we know how the Yorks like to save money, right?

Kelly’s future might be dictated by the next general manager. But let’s assume a future GM is under strict guidelines, from CEO Jed York, to retain Kelly for at least one more season.

Continuity at its best.

Stays

Defensive Coordinator Jim O’Neil

The 49ers initially wanted Houston Texans linebacker coach Mike Vrabel to serve as head coach Chip Kelly’s defensive coordinator.

He turned down the offer, not surprisingly, and the Niners eventually had to settle on Jim O’Neil to fill the position.

O’Neil’s defenses with the Cleveland Browns ranked 32nd and 30th against the run in 2014 and 2015, respectively. And the 49ers’ 2016 run defense, historically bad, sits at No. 32 in the league as well.

Notice any continuity?

Niner Noise’s Rich Madrid broke down some of the scheme issues O’Neil brought to the team this offseason. O’Neil’s read-and-react defense didn’t put the Niners in a position to win many games. And a slew of defensive injuries also hampered his chances of a return.

Regardless whether or not head coach Chip Kelly stays in 2016, O’Neil is as good as gone.

Goes

Offensive Coordinator Curtis Modkins

If Chip Kelly stays, this is likely a moot point. But we’ve already assumed Kelly will be with the Niners in 2017, and there’s no reason to assume offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins goes anywhere either.

Sure, Kelly is calling the plays, leaving Modkins in a secondary role.

But Modkins is certainly someone noteworthy of the running game. He has served as a running backs coach for four teams — the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and at the collegiate level with Georgia Tech.

While the majority of offensive focus falls on Kelly, Modkins does get some credit for San Francisco boasting the NFL’s fourth best rushing attack this season.

It’s unlikely the 49ers shift away from this offensive philosophy next season, which puts Modkins in a great position to return if the head coach remains.

Stays

Special Teams Coordinator Derius Swinton II

There isn’t much on special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, outside of his initial hiring back in January.

But we can look at the on-field results as an indicator whether or not he’ll be back.

San Francisco’s offensive drives are averaging starts on the 49ers’ own 27.2-yard line, which ranks 25th in the league. Defensively, the Niners are allowing opponents to start on their own 31.1-yard line — 30th in the NFL.

A lot of these numbers are attributed to both offensive and defensive ineptitude, rather than returns and kick coverage. Yet we can dive a little deeper to determine how effective the 49ers special teams unit has been.

According to Football Outsiders, the Niners special teams post a DVOA (defensive value over average) of minus-1.2 percent, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

It’s not a great number. But it’s not horrible either. And considering the lack of talent on San Francisco’s roster, one has to consider whether or not this unit would be better with more special teams aces in place.

With that, Swinton stays put. It doesn’t seem likely he’ll be the victim of many front-office shakeups, and it’s probably a good thing he’s flown under the radar.

What do you see taking place within the 49ers front office this offseason? Be sure to chime in on the comments section and join the discussion!

