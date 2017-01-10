San Francisco 49ers: Options at Quarterback for 2017

The San Francisco 49ers have a pressing need at quarterback this offseason. And while the Niners could go one of many different directions for 2017, let’s explore some options the team may go with between now and the start of the regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers have no shortage of needs this offseason. But one of the most pressing is at the quarterback position.

It’s impossible to speculate exactly who lines up under center for the red and gold in 2017. The Niners are still on the hunt for a new general manager and head coach. And their respective choices will certainly influence the final decision regarding San Francisco’s next signal-caller.

While a long-term, franchise-type quarterback is ideal, the 49ers might not be in a situation where they can find that guy right away.

The team does own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. And while San Francisco’s next GM could use a high pick to select a quarterback, the general consensus is this year’s QB draft class is relatively thin.

Then again, so is the free-agent class of signal-callers this offseason.

This puts San Francisco’s undetermined brass into a bit of a conundrum. Do they take a risk on a highly touted draft prospect? Is a high-profile free agent on the radar? Or do the Niners hold the line with a veteran stopgap option for the next season or so?

Let’s try to come up with some answers.

Colin Kaepernick and “On Roster” Options

The 49ers do have one quarterback signed through 2017 — Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s contract includes an opt-out clause, which the embattled signal-caller may elect to pursue this offseason. Even if he doesn’t, the Niners could part ways with him and save $16.9 million in cap space.

True, Kap’s accolades do include being on an NFC Championship roster from the 2012 season. But his play has regressed enough since to cast doubts on his ability to return to any sort of effective form.

Even though his 2016 numbers weren’t appalling:

Passing Table Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate 2011 24 SFO 7 3 0 3 5 60.0 35 0 0.0 0 0.0 19 7.0 7.0 11.7 11.7 81.2 2012 25 SFO qb 7 13 7 5-2-0 136 218 62.4 1814 10 4.6 3 1.4 57 8.3 8.6 13.3 139.5 98.3 2013 26 SFO QB 7 16 16 12-4-0 243 416 58.4 3197 21 5.0 8 1.9 64 7.7 7.8 13.2 199.8 91.6 2014 27 SFO QB 7 16 16 8-8-0 289 478 60.5 3369 19 4.0 10 2.1 80 7.0 6.9 11.7 210.6 86.4 2015 28 SFO QB 7 9 8 2-6-0 144 244 59.0 1615 6 2.5 5 2.0 76 6.6 6.2 11.2 179.4 78.5 2016 29 SFO QB 7 12 11 1-10-0 196 331 59.2 2241 16 4.8 4 1.2 65 6.8 7.2 11.4 186.8 90.7 Career 69 58 28-30-0 1011 1692 59.8 12271 72 4.3 30 1.8 80 7.3 7.3 12.1 177.8 88.9 View Original Table

But is Kaepernick the kind of quarterback with which San Francisco’s next front-office regime will want to work?

The idea of a 49ers clean slate likely includes this position, so it’s hard to view an incoming head coach or general manager looking at Kap as nothing more than a stopgap choice if he’s even on the roster in 2017.

Pending Free Agents

San Francisco’s other three quarterbacks — Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis — are also pending free agents this offseason.

Gabbert’s poor performance in 2016 likely sealed his fate. And there doesn’t appear to be any reason for the Niners to bring him back. Insofar as Ponder, San Francisco might consider him a cheap backup already (somewhat) familiar with the team’s lackluster crop of receivers.

Again, all this will depend on the viewpoints felt by the next head coach or GM.

Free-Agent Targets

San Francisco is going to have nearly $82 million in cap space this offseason, including last year’s rollover amount. If the team cuts Colin Kaepernick, and other aging and pricey veterans like linebacker Ahmad Brooks, that number increases even more.

So the Niners could go after a free-agent quarterback in 2017 with relative ease, contractually speaking.

The top target will be Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, should he make it onto the open market.

Washington placed the franchise tag on Cousins, like it did a year ago. It’s a plausible option too, as pointed out by Redskins.com’s Jake Kring-Schreifels.

It’s hard to envision a scenario in which the Redskins allow their quarterback to walk this offseason.

But one involves the possibility of offensive coordinator Sean McVay, with whom the Niners interviewed, coming to Santa Clara and potentially bringing Cousins with him.

Cousins might be a decent choice. But he had weapons in Washington. That isn’t the case in San Francisco. At least not yet.

Other Free-Agent QB Options for the 49ers

Going down the list of pending free agents, it’s hard to identify one standout quarterbacking option inspiring a lot of confidence for 2017.

Almost the entire list of remaining candidates is comprised of veteran backups or younger “busts,” who never truly made it at the NFL level.

Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Niners bring in a veteran, like Minnesota Vikings QB Shaun Hill, to hold the line while a younger quarterback is groomed into a starting role. And the 49ers are going to have to fill at least one more backup void this offseason anyway, so the free-agent route might be an ideal way to go for this purpose.

Quarterbacking Trade Targets

For starters, trades are rarities in the NFL. This is unlike MLB, the NBA or NHL, since NFL teams covet draft picks and rarely enter in player-for-player trades during an offseason.

They happen. They’re just not prevalent.

That said, a trade is another offseason option for San Francisco. And the Niners’ high-ranked draft picks (10 altogether) make a possible move slightly easier.

Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots

Perhaps the most enticing quarterback trade target this offseason will be New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (h/t WEEI.com), the Pats are asking for a first- and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo’s services. That’s quite a hefty price for a guy with only two career starts at the NFL level.

But with current New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels high on the 49ers’ head-coaching-search radar, perhaps a Garoppolo-to-Niners deal actually takes place.

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

Schefter also noted the Buffalo Bills are likely going to move on from quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason.

Trading Taylor seems like an unlikely scenario though, and it’s not exactly practical for a team to trade a pick away when Taylor could, essentially, become a free agent in March.

Taylor was a candidate linked to a possible 49ers interest, per ESPN’s John Clayton in December. But that was when former head coach Chip Kelly was still at the helm, and the context has changed dramatically now that Kelly has been relieved of duties.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Niner Noise’s own James LeBreton recently outlined reasons why the Niners should pursue now-backup Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo this offseason.

It’s an interesting argument — going after a quarterback with playoff experience and who has proven success at the NFL level.

Romo is an excess commodity in Dallas, with rookie sensation Dak Prescott securing the No. 1 spot for the likely long-term future. And while injuries are always a concern, as is Romo’s age (36 years old), the Niners could certainly do worse in a short-term move.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports reported Romo may ask for an outright release this offseason instead of a trade. This would be a good thing for San Francisco, if the franchise felt he’d be a worthy presence.

If.

Prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft

The 49ers would be labeled as “crazy” if they don’t take a quarterback in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.

The only question is who and when?

Remember, San Francisco holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. And if we take CBS Sports draft analyst Rob Rang’s big board as fact, the value simply isn’t there for the Niners in Round 1.

Barring a trade-down, of course.

Still, here are some prospects to watch.

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

Widely viewed as the No. 1 quarterbacking prospect in the draft, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky has an NFL-caliber arm and skill set to enjoy success at the pro level.

The only problem is he has just 13 collegiate starts under his belt — all coming in 2016.

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t too far behind Trubisky on most big boards. And while he took a bit of a draft-stock hit in 2016, there is no questioning Watson’s ability to overcome adversity and handle the rigors of a tough Clemson schedule from last season.

If there is a concern, it’s a relatively simple Clemson offense — one which frequently features Watson in a one-read attack.

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Like Watson, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer saw his draft stock fall quite a bit from the beginning of the year.

He’ll likely be a late first- or early second-round option, which could play right into San Francisco’s hands if the team wanted to wait until Round 2 to find a QB.

Watson’s dual-threat capabilities are enticing. But his decision-making process is questionable at best.

Brad Kaaya, Miami

If the 49ers are looking more for a pocket passer, Miami’s Brad Kaaya could be the better fit. He’s a three-year starter in a pro-style system, which makes him intriguing to NFL scouts.

While this is a positive attribute, Kaaya’s arm strength isn’t the best. He’ll struggle on deep throws and is best suited for short and intermediate attempts down the field.

Like Kizer though, Kaaya is likely going to be a day two prospect, saving San Francisco’s first-round pick for another pressing area of need.

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently announced he’ll forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

And we recently broke down why Mahomes should be on San Francisco’s watch list.

Mahomes is also likely going to be a day two prospect. And while Texas Tech’s passing offense inflated Mahomes’ numbers a great deal, he still has the arm and accuracy to translate his skill set well over to the NFL level.

What Do the 49ers Do at Quarterback in 2017?

It’s time to speculate.

Again, almost all of this is contingent on who comes in as the Niners’ new head coach and general manager.

But let’s play fantasy GM for a moment and decide what’s best for the franchise.

As we know, the NFL Draft is a craps shoot. Top-10 prospects go bust, and mid- to late-round fliers can turn into Hall of Famers (i.e. Joe Montana). So that means the Niners aren’t necessarily married to the idea of having to use the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback.

Yet they’ll likely draft a QB with one of their first three picks.

Let’s speculate San Francisco using its first pick in Round 2 to target a quarterback — perhaps Miami’s Brad Kaaya or Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

The Niners won’t start a rookie quarterback right away though. They’ll dip into free agency to find a bridge — a two-year option to at least start in 2017 and serve as a backup/mentor once the team feels a protege is ready to go.

Is it a perfect science? No. But it’s an option.

And at this point, it’s probably the best one for San Francisco.

