San Francisco 49ers: List of Head Coaching Candidates Drying Up Quickly, Sean McVay Joins the Rams

Sean McVay signed on to be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, which takes another candidate off the list of San Francisco 49ers head coach targets for 2017.

The Los Angeles Rams finalized a five-year deal with former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay in a deal announced Thursday, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

McVay, 30 years old, becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history.

In of itself, that’s pretty cool. But the deal in L.A. thins the pool of the San Francisco 49ers’ list of head coaching candidates this offseason.

The Niners interviewed McVay on January 9 but did not grant a second interview. The Rams did, and he’s the guy to match up against San Francisco twice a year for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco’s candidate list is growing considerably short. Here’s the list of those interviewed, including those who have signed on with other teams:

Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott (hired by the Bills)

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (hired by the Denver Broncos)

Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay (hired by the Rams)

According to a report from Elijah Kim of Turf Show Times (h/t David Fucillo of Niners Nation), the Rams are looking to bring in Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator. This would take yet another coach off the Niners list.

Josh McDaniels a Favorite for the 49ers?

One of the downsides from interviewing two candidates, whose teams are still in the playoffs, is the Niners won’t be able to officially make a hiring until said teams are out of postseason contention. Or win a Super Bowl, of course.

So that means any deal with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan might have to wait a while.

Shanahan might be the better fit, although all the signs are pointing to McDaniels coming to Santa Clara.

Earlier this week, the MMQB’s Albert Breer told CSN New England the 49ers would likely be the best fit for McDaniels, and the 40-year-old coordinator would enjoy the clean slate the Niners have to offer.

But what if McDaniels backs out?

If he and Shanahan both elect to steer clear of San Francisco, CEO Jed York and Co. would be in some notable trouble.

It doesn’t seem as if that’s going to happen though, but the list is certainly shorter now than it was when the Niners first started their interviews.

