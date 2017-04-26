San Francisco 49ers: Last-Minute Draft Thoughts, GM Challenge

The San Francisco 49ers are two days away from shocking their fan base by going against what most of the draft media has reported by selecting?

San Francisco 49ers fans have been lied to for months. They have been led to believe that the team will not entertain a quarterback with the team’s No. 2 overall selection. This is not only lazy analysis, but also simply a complete farce.

More so, both team general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have been given six-year contract,s which is absurd by NFL standards. This allows them to take risks not normally given to other teams’ general managers and head coaches.

They can take a quarterback this year and again next year. Or, they can take two this year if they felt so inclined. Does the rest of the roster need to be rebuilt? Yes. But to ignore the quarterback position is completely foolish especially when there is no other player in this class that is a clear-cut No. 2 pick.

After the consensus No. 1 overall pick, former Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett, there is a bunch of really good players but no one player that is excellent. After No. 1, there is a large group of players whose overall grade is so close that the level of separation is paper-thin.

This is before you start to consider that many of these perceived prospects come with serious flaws. Stud linebacker Reuben Foster? He has off-the-field issues, drug concerns and injuries. Instinctual free safety Malik Hooker? He couldn’t test due to lingering injuries.

Jonathan Allen? Injured shoulders. Marshon Lattimore? Recurring hamstring issues. Elite wide receivers? Nope. World-class offensive tackles? Nada. Catch my drift? In the absence of an obvious No. 2 talent, why not select the player at the most valuable position? The answer is very simple and this is why teams do this every single year.

There is no player worth taking with the No. 2 overall pick — the end. Trading down is the answer!

Finally, the draft cycle completes its cycle. On Monday, April 24, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the San Francisco 49ers are mulling the possibility of taking a quarterback at No. 2.

Similar to last year’s draft cycle, (and previous drafts for that matter) quarterbacks get drafted much sooner than what most of the draft media expect. Last season, no one expected LA Rams Jared Goff or Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz to get drafted No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Eerily similar to Rapoport’s report is draft prognosticators Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. hedging their bets on their ESPN podcast First Draft. On the episode “Make Your Head Explode,” they elaborated on why they could see teams in the top-three of the draft select a quarterback.

Why? Because there is no difference between the No. 2 prospect and the No. 15 prospect. Plus, most of the top-25 prospects come with some red flags. So if you can’t trade down, then what?

If (and that is a major if) the 49ers find someone to trade with then the 49ers should most definitely trade out of that No. 2 spot. However, teams below the 49ers will not look to trade up. This draft does not offer stars at the top of the draft worth trading up to get.

More importantly, the players you could get at No. 2 will have just about the same grade as the players available at No. 15 overall so why trade up? The only reason for a team to trade up is to go grab a quarterback. The 49ers most pressing need is a quarterback. If they like any of these quarterbacks, they simply cannot pass that opportunity up. Next season, they may not be in a position to draft a top-tier prospect at the position.

Don’t believe me? Ask the Jags, Jets, Browns, or Bills if they feel comfortable trying to grab a quarterback from the position where they are in this year’s draft.

The San Francisco 49ers need to make sure that they select their field general now while they have their pick of the litter. Even if that pick turns out to be a runt, they have security built into their extended contracts. Essentially, they are playing with house money. They have no reason to play scared.

They can and should look to draft quarterbacks every season. Maybe not in the first-round every season but they should definitely get that position solidified or else the rest of the roster does not matter. In fact, team general manager Lynch stated that the team is still looking for the team’s franchise quarterback during a recent press conference.

During the press conference, he was asked by a reporter if he would take a quarterback if unable to trade out of the No. 2 spot. Lynch responded by discussing the importance of the position and then emphatically ended the statement with a simple, “yes”.

