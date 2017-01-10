San Francisco 49ers History: Remembering ‘The Catch’ 35 Years Ago Today

Arguably the most famous play in NFL history took place 35 years ago today, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana found wide receiver Dwight Clark in the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1982 NFC Championship, in what became known simply as “The Catch.”

OK, San Francisco 49ers fans. It’s time to relish the great Niners history of yesteryear.

Well, 35 years ago, to be exact.

That’s right. Thirty-five years ago today — January 10, 1982 — one Hall of Famer Joe Montana found wide receiver Dwight Clark on a six-yard touchdown pass that led to the San Francisco 49ers eclipsing the mighty Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship game.

It became known as “The Catch.”

Every Niners fan… heck, every football fan knows the play. We’ve seen it hundreds of times. It’s that amazing. And it led to the Niners’ first Super Bowl in franchise history and set the stage for the red and gold to dominate the 1980s.

For good measure, of course, let’s relive the moment and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully’s call:

The fact you can watch this play on endless NFL highlight reels is, in of itself, a testament.

“We make fun of each other about the catch and have fun,” Montana said of Clark, via 49ers.com. “But obviously it was a play that stands out in history. He made a great catch.”

“He made a great throw,” said Clark of Montana.

Yes, he certainly did. And it was a simple six-yard pass where only Clark could get to it.

At the highest point of his reach, of course. The play pushed San Francisco into the limelight and helped establish a dynasty. But the play still stands by itself.

And here we are, 35 years ago to the day, still talking about it.

