San Francisco 49ers have fired head coach Chip Kelly

While rumors of the firing first broke shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve on the East Coast, the San Francisco 49ers have officially fired head coach Chip Kelly after one season with the team.

49ers officially have informed Chip Kelly he no longer is their coach, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Kelly was brought in to make sense of the 49ers’ declining offense. The offense sputtered in 2015 under defensive-minded head coach Jim Tomsula. San Francisco is a far cry from the Jim Harbaugh teams that played in NFC Championships and in the Super Bowl. Why did owner Jed York run him out of the door in 2014?

Things could not be worse for the 49ers organization. They have officially become the most dysfunctional organization in the NFL, surpassing the Cleveland Browns in the AFC. By firing Kelly after one year, York is sending a message to potential head coaching candidates that you will not be given an opportunity to fail with this putrid roster.

In a matter of a few short years, this organization went from the very best in the NFC to by far and away the worst job in the NFL. Kelly was at one time considered an offensive genius. He could not adapt his up-tempo, spread offense from the college game. That was his ultimate undoing in the NFL.

Unless a head coach and general manager candidate are on board with a complete four-year rebuild, who would want this job? York will just end up firing them after one sub-.500 season anyway. Somebody put York in timeout. 49ers fans, I’m sorry.

