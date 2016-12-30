49ers players voted Colin Kaepernick for the team’s most prestigious award

Colin Kaepernick was a divisive force among football — and may other — fans this season.

However, the quarterback’s decision not to stand for the national anthem did not create a problem inside the San Francisco 49ers’ locker room.

The players voted and awarded Kaepernick the team’s Len Eshmont Award, which is the 49ers’ most prestigious team award.

“I think what Kap did will be talked about for years to come – an NFL player using his platform for what he wanted to use it for,” 49ers veteran safety Antoine Bethea said Thursday on the CSN Bay Area’s “49ers Insider Podcast.”

Eshmont was an original member of the 49ers. The team was established in 1946 as part of the All-America Football Conference. Eshmont, who coached at Navy and Virginia following his career in San Francisco, died in 1957. The award was established that year in his honor. Previous winners include Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

Another quarterback, the Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater, was honored by his team this week with the Ed Block Courage Award.