Report: 49ers expected to fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

After a disappointing season, the 49ers are expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

San Francisco is 2–13 going into its season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. This was Kelly’s first season with the team, after replacing Jim Tomsula. The Niners went 5–11 in 2015 under Tomsula, who received just one season at the helm.

The team has struggled to find a replacement for Jim Harbaugh, who parted ways with the team in 2014 after reported clashes with Baalke. Baalke has been with the team’s front office since 2005, assuming the GM role in 2011 after starting as a scout and later helming player personnel. The team won 36 games in Baalke‘s first three seasons and with Harbaugh as coach, winning two NFC West titles and appearing in Super Bowl XLVII, where the 49ers lost to the Ravens.

Kelly is 28–34 in four NFL seasons, spending his first three with the Eagles after leaving Oregon. There has been speculation he could return to the college ranks.

