San Francisco 49ers: A To-Do List for Pending Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers are set to offer Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their head coaching spot once the Falcons season comes to a close. And here is what Shanahan will have to do once he takes over.

Assuming no 11th-hour decision takes place, current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will be taking the San Francisco 49ers’ head coaching spot for 2017.

Shanahan is expected to accept the Niners’ offer, according to NFL.com’s Mike Silver.

This can’t happen, of course, until Atlanta’s season comes to a close. And that could end after Super Bowl LI or after the NFC Championship game versus the Green Bay Packers.

In all likelihood, San Francisco is hoping the Falcons are eliminated this weekend, which would set the stage for an official announcement sooner rather than later. But, for now, it seems as if all sides are on the same page.

Shanahan has his work cut out for him. The Niners finished 2-14 last season under former head coach Chip Kelly. And they boasted some of the league’s worst stats on both offense and defense.

The roster is in shambles too, which puts even more importance on the general manager spot, which is still vacant after the firing of Trent Baalke.

Needless to say, Shanahan has a full plate upon taking the job.

Let’s look at what he’ll have to tackle right off the bat.

Negotiate for Job Security

Nothing is permanent or guaranteed in the NFL. But San Francisco doesn’t exactly have a history of letting head coaches “do their thing” over an elongated period of time.

Kyle Shanahan will be the fourth head coach in as many years in Santa Clara. That’s not exactly a booming endorsement for job security.

Likely, the terms and conditions for an official job offer have been thrown about already to the greatest extent possible without violating the league’s terms on tampering. But Shanahan caught the 49ers’ offer at the best possible time, at least from his perspective.

The Niners ran out of options quickly before Shanahan was hinted as being the top target.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels withdrew himself from consideration, citing the desire to keep his family in the greater Boston area. Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable also took himself out of the race.

And a number of other interviewees also landed coaching jobs elsewhere.

So this puts Shanahan into a unique spot. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote, Shanahan is “expected to be the highest-paid first time head coach in league history, and he’s expected to have final say over the roster and the draft.”

Talk about power and say.

He’ll also have a great deal of influence on the general manager spot, which is next on our to-do list.

Bring in a Talented General Manager

It goes without saying, but the 49ers are probably hurting more for a great general manager than they are a head coach.

San Francisco’s roster is in shambles. True, there are a few pieces with which to work. But the Niners still need a franchise quarterback, pass-rushers, a solid nose tackle, linebackers, cornerbacks and offensive line depth.

And upgrades are needed almost entirely across the board.

As Mike Silver reported in the initial announcement, Green Bay Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst is the leading candidate. Fellow Packers executive Eliot Wolf and Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton are in the mix, per the report.

Whoever it is, the next general manager will have to share the same sort of vision Shanahan expects to promote on the field.

Armed with nearly $80 million in cap space and up to 11 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Niners will have some flexibility to make some moves.

The right guy has to be in place.

Build a Coaching Staff as Soon as Possible

Many of the top candidates to land assistant positions within the 49ers hierarchy are likely gone, given how long it took San Francisco to finally narrow down its head coaching choice.

That’s OK though. Shanahan will have time, remember?

There are specific rules in place for attracting coordinators to follow Shanahan’s lead, especially if they’re already under contract with other teams for same positions. Lateral moves rarely happen unless a contract has ended.

Needless to say, Shanahan will have his work cut out for him.

One of the top defensive coordinator candidates coming to mind would have been Mike Vrabel from the Houston Texans. But, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Vrabel has since been promoted to defensive coordinator in Houston and would not be a candidate.

Per sources, the Texans are promoting LBs coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator. Romeo Crennel expected to stay, likely as ass't HC. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2017

CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco recently reported Shanahan might consider fellow Falcons secondary coach Marquand Manuel, who could come with the new head coach and serve as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Scout, Scout, Scout

Fortunately, Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to have to do all of this on his own.

But with the East-West Shrine game taking place on Saturday, January 21 and the Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place on January 28, the opportunity for Shanahan to be heavily involved in scouting NFL Draft prospects is limited at best.

And it’s even going to be more limited if the Niners don’t have an established general manager in place, which seems unlikely before the East-West Shrine game.

Still, current crops of 49ers scouts will already be on hand. It’s also plausible to assume Shanahan has his feelers out on a number of these prospects already.

Only the needs will have changed a bit from Atlanta to San Francisco.

With the NFL Draft taking place in late April, time is running out to ensure the Niners are best prepared for the selections they’ll need to hit hard to reinforce a talent-lacking roster in 2017.

Build a Scheme around the Players on the 49ers Roster

Even a home-run NFL Draft and considerable moves in free agency, Mike Shanahan’s 2017 49ers probably aren’t going to be very good.

It’s likely we’ll see the Niners struggle. Yet Shanahan has shown an uncanny ability to make the best out of what’s given to him.

True, the Falcons top-ranked offense boasts big-time playmakers — quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman. But Shanahan has also worked notable wonders with the Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and even the Cleveland Browns, to a lesser extent:

Team’s Ranks Table Overall Offense Rushing Off Passing Off Year Tm Tms WL% T/G Pts± Yds± Yds Pts GvA Att Yds TD Y/A FL Att Yds TD Int NY/A 2008 HOU 32 17 29 21 8 3 17 30 16 13 11 13 20 7 4 13 29 5 2009 HOU 32 11 19 11 7 4 10 16 20 30 18 31 17 4 1 5 17 3 2010 WAS 32 20 19 27 26 18 25 21 31 30 24 16 21 4 8 22 20 18 2011 WAS 32 26 30 24 16 16 26 30 25 25 26 22 22 5 14 23 29 16 2012 WAS 32 9 3 12 13 5 4 1 3 1 2 2 5 30 20 13 1 2 2013 WAS 32 31 25 30 11 9 23 30 13 5 13 3 29 9 16 24 20 23 2014 CLE 32 20 9 25 26 23 27 13 6 17 4 28 6 26 20 32 19 16 2015 ATL 32 14 27 15 10 7 21 26 16 19 12 25 28 8 6 23 24 10 2016 ATL 32 5 4 2 4 2 1 1 12 5 3 5 2 26 3 2 4 1 0 yr %tile View Original Table

Generated 1/18/2017. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 1/18/2017.

He’s done more with less, essentially. And that will be the case in Santa Clara.

Good head coaches adjust their schemes to the personnel on the roster. While we may expect some major changes this offseason, the idea remains the same.

And it’s one of utmost importance for Shanahan and Co.

San Francisco’s turnaround has likely taken a much-needed step. The rebuild is going to take time, and most probably understand and expect this. But a move in the right direction is going to be predicated just as much as these list items as making the right hire.

Let’s get to work, Kyle.

This article originally appeared on