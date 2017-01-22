San Francisco 49ers: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2017 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2017 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. While the Niners have plenty of needs across the board, the team might be looking to take a few chances. Here are five bold predictions for San Francisco on draft day.

Any fan of the NFL can tell you how the NFL Draft is nothing more than a craps shoot. And the San Francisco 49ers hope to hit on as many of their 10, possibly 11, picks when the draft kicks off towards the end of April.

San Francisco’s front office has yet to be fully established, so it’s impossible to completely determine which prospect targets will be on the team’s radar this offseason.

And who knows how the Niners’ actions in free agency will affect their draft needs.

Yet we can still gauge what the 49ers will be needing this offseason based off what the roster looks like right now. San Francisco needs a quarterback, pass-rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks, help along the offensive line and depth at practically every position.

Staying put with the No. 2 overall pick and landing a top-five talent is one option. But trading down is equally as plausible.

And who do the Niners get with their first overall pick in the draft? Are there any package deals the 49ers might try to send off to move up or acquire more selections?

Let’s take a look, starting off with a possible trade scenario.

Scenario 1: 49ers Trade Wide Receiver Torrey Smith

A team has to give up something to get something in return, right?

Granted, moving a player like wide receiver Torrey Smith might not be the smartest of options. While his 2015 and 2016 campaigns were career-low years in San Francisco, Smith still has a lot to offer when placed into the right system. He simply just wasn’t a fit in former head coach Chip Kelly’s scheme.

But Kelly is gone now, and Kyle Shanahan is poised to be the next head coach in Santa Clara.

Let’s assume, for a second, Shanahan truly wants a fresh start and doesn’t view the 27-year-old speedster as a likable part of his offense.

And keep in mind Smith was the topic of trade rumors last year — a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles never panned out.

According to the aforementioned report, the Eagles were willing to deal a fifth-round pick in exchange for Smith. San Francisco wanted a Round 3 selection.

It’s highly doubtful the Niners would get anything close to that on draft day. But, if packaged with other picks or in an attempt to move up in a round, such a deal could be possible.

Again, this is a bold move. And it might not necessarily help a talentless San Francisco roster.

Yet if Smith has something to offer, such a move could be made.

Scenario 2: 49ers Draft LSU Safety Jamal Adams in Round 1

Wait, I thought Trent Baalke was no longer the general manager. Why are the Niners targeting another safety early in the draft?

It’s a good thought. But we’re going bold here, remember?

As Niner Noise’s own Nicholas McGee pointed out not long ago, this year’s NFL Draft class at safety is very intriguing. And even though the 49ers have good depth at the position, a safety like LSU’s Jamal Adams could be a massive upgrade within the secondary.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah projects Adams to be a top-five pick. And here’s the scouting report, courtesy of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Adams is a physical tone-setter who should thrive near the line of scrimmage or in a robber role. Should be a commanding presence in the locker room early on and his do-as-I-do play demeanor could be the catalyst for turning a struggling defense around quickly.

Remember how bad San Francisco’s run defense was in 2016? Yeah, Adams would change that immediately.

Scenario 3: 49ers Reach for a Quarterback at No. 2 Overall

First, let me preface this by saying I don’t think any NFL Draft quarterback in this year’s class is worthy of a top-five pick.

Someone in the top 15? Maybe. But not this high.

Yet teams reach for quarterbacks. Just look at what the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles did to acquire Jared Goff an Carson Wentz in last year’s draft, respectively.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has the 49ers doing exactly this in his latest mock draft, selecting North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky at No. 2.

Even though Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller ranks Trubisky at No. 16 on his latest big board.

Some other prospects to consider here are:

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Davis Webb, Cal

Brad Kaaya, Miami

Keep in mind, any of the aforementioned prospects could easily rise or fall in various events leading up to the NFL Draft.

And if one gets close enough to make the value OK to swallow, the Niners could easily pull the trigger.

Scenario 4: 49ers Trade Down in Round 1

OK, this might actually happen. It’s still a bold move, but it’s also one that could legitimately take place when considering the plethora of 49ers needs.

When considering the value of picks in regards to a trade, take a look at Walter Football’s draft-value trade chart here:

For those wondering about #NFLdraft value for picks, here's what Walter Football has for you. pic.twitter.com/jCsJPwjVW6 — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) January 13, 2016

According to the chart, San Francisco’s No. 2 overall pick in Round 1 is worth 2,600 points. That commands a great deal of value, and trade commodities can be fluid. Teams don’t necessarily have to stick to a certain value to make a trade happen.

One can come up with any number of different scenarios if the Niners trade down. Who would be the trade partner? What would the 49ers get in return?

Here’s one thought — San Francisco moves down to the No. 5 spot with the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Titans give up their second first-round pick (No. 18 overall). Bam. Just like that, the Niners land two first-round picks and still have a selection in the top five.

Check the numbers. They make sense.

Scenario 5: 49ers Trade Up to No. 1 Overall with the Browns

There’s only one reason why the 49ers would want to do this — they’re in love with Texas A&M EDGE Myles Garrett a bit more than the Cleveland Browns are.

Just like the Niners, the Browns have more roster needs than they can count. And moving down one spot wouldn’t be too far a reach, at least according to our draft-value chart — 400 points to be exact.

The number value would mean at least a second-round pick would have to be sent in exchange. It’s highly doubtful the 49ers would send their No. 34 overall pick to make this happen, so a package deal of sorts — involving players and mid- or late-round picks — could be a part of the asking price.

Again, this would be only if San Francisco had to get its hands on Garrett, who is widely viewed as the best prospect coming out in this year’s draft.

Considering the Niners have far too many needs, it’s not likely to happen.

But we’re going bold here.

