San Francisco 49ers: 5 Biggest Roster Needs Heading into 2017 Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers need a complete upgrade and overhaul to their current roster. Niner Noise ranks the top five roster needs the team has heading into the 2017 offseason.

Whether it be through free agency or the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers need to make some considerable efforts to revamp and overhaul their current roster in 2017.

It goes without saying. The 2-14 Niners lack both depth and playmakers across the board. If you pick a statistical category, chances are San Francisco is either dead last or close to it.

Well, except for the running game, of course. And that’s not going to be a top-five need.

But what about the others? There are plenty. So let’s take a look at the five most important positions San Francisco needs to address this offseason with some key free agents and draft picks who might be able to help.

Insofar as free agency, the Niners should be equipped to be aggressive. According to Over the Cap, San Francisco should have roughly $82 million in available cap space this offseason (including rollover).

Tack on as many as 11 draft picks, including one likely compensatory selection, and there’s a good chance the 49ers are able to bring in some noteworthy talent.

True, the Niners rebuild isn’t going to be just one offseason. But let’s take a look at how this process can get off to a good start.

No. 5: Cornerback

Cornerback shouldn’t have been a pressing need for the 49ers this offseason, considering how many defensive backs former general manager Trent Baalke has stockpiled in recent years.

Sadly, only corners Jimmie Ward and Rashard Robinson are the only true standouts from this position. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ward move back to his natural safety position at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Veteran corner Tramaine Brock is an OK figure here. While 2016 saw him beat infrequently, when he was beat, Brock was beat bad.

Unless the Niners are banking on guys like Will Redmond and Dontae Johnson to suddenly turn the corner, they need to find some playmakers from this position right away.

Free-Agent Targets

Trumaine Johnson

Prince Amukamara

Morris Claiborne

Stephon Gilmore

NFL Draft Targets

Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

Quincy Wilson, Florida

Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Adoree Jackson, USC

Sidney Jones, Washington

No. 4: Edge Rusher

While cornerback is a priority, the 49ers have long gotten away with a strong front-seven defense and just OK defensive backs. When San Francisco’s front seven were good, this worked.

But the problem in recent years has been the lack of an edge pass rush.

Linebacker Aaron Lynch, the team’s best pass-rusher, was a shell of himself this season and recorded just 1.5 sacks. He missed time too, both due to suspension and an ankle injury, and was out of shape.

Veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks could easily be a cut candidate this offseason, and it’s hard to say we’ve seen enough out of fellow OLB Eli Harold.

And edge rusher Tank Carradine has been a complete bust.

Free-Agent Targets

Nick Perry

Trent Cole

Jarvis Jones

Chandler Jones

Datone Jones

NFL Draft Targets

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Charles Harris, Missouri

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

Tim Williams, Alabama

No. 3: Inside Linebacker

While rushing the passer is going to be important, teams learned they could simply run the ball right down the 49ers’ collective throat with great effect over 2016.

No wonder why San Francisco’s historically bad run defense ranked dead last in the NFL.

True, fans can trust All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman (Achilles) returns to form. The same moderate hopes can be placed on fellow ILB Ray-Ray Armstrong (pectoral). Still, upgrading the interior of the Niners’ linebacker corps will go a long way in ensuring San Francisco’s defense returns to its 2012 form.

Free-Agent Targets

Sean Spence

Zach Brown

Kevin Minter

Kiko Alonso (RFA)

NFL Draft Targets

Reuben Foster, Alabama

Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

Jarrad Davis, Florida

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

Anthony Walker

No. 2: Wide Receiver

Unlike the previous positions, San Francisco has almost zero depth and playmaking ability at wide receiver heading into 2017.

It’s a position largely avoided by now-fired GM Trent Baalke in years prior. And this has come back to bite the 49ers in a big, painful way.

Aside from No. 1 wideout Torrey Smith, who has seen back-to-back career-low years in 2015 and 2016, the Niners don’t boast anyone against whom opponents will scheme in the receiving game. And it isn’t as if the team should be counting on younger guys like DeAndre Smelter or Aaron Burbridge to make a significant impact. They’re depth receivers at best right now.

Free-Agent Targets

Alshon Jeffery

Michael Floyd

Kendall Wright

Terrelle Pryor

Russell Shepard

NFL Draft Targets

Mike Williams, Clemson

John Ross, Washington

Courtland Sutton, SMU

Corey Davis, Western Michigan

JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC

Malachi Dupre, LSU

Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

No. 1: Quarterback

Of course, the 49ers need to address the single most important position in sports — quarterback.

It doesn’t seem likely starting QB Colin Kaepernick returns in 2017. He’ll either opt out or be cut, saving considerable cap space for the Niners this offseason. And there is zero chance backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert returns to the red and gold in the upcoming season either.

Cross off roster QBs Thad Lewis and Christian Ponder, and the 49ers truly have a clean slate here.

Unfortunately, the free-agent market on signal-callers is pretty thin. And it’s not likely the top free agent here, Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, makes it to the market.

So that probably leaves the draft.

Free-Agent Targets

Kirk Cousins

EJ Manuel

Matt Schaub

Brian Hoyer

Josh Johnson

NFL Draft Targets

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Brad Kaaya, Miami

Pat Mahomes, Texas Tech

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

A new coaching cast and general manager will dictate a lot about the direction the Niners will go. Still, these needs can’t be overlooked.

