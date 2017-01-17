San Diego moving companies are refusing to help Chargers get to L.A.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced last week that the franchise will move to Los Angeles after 56 seasons in San Diego, but the team won’t be relocating easily or without resistance.

Led by Oceanside, Calif.-based moving company HireAHelper, San Diego movers have banded together against the franchise, signing:

“We decree, henceforth, that we shall unite as a perfect union of professional movers in agreeance (sic) to not aid the San Diego Chargers’ move to Los Angeles.”

The movers appear to recognize that their cold-shouldering won’t impact the team’s decision to bolt, which came in the wake of the city’s vote against a ballot measure to help finance a new stadium. But the movers still want to kick the Chargers in the rear on the way out the door.

“They can’t move to L.A. without a mover” HireAHelper vice president of marketing Ryan Charles told the San Diego Union Tribune. “So what if all the movers in San Diego refused them? That was the idea behind it.”

Now nearly a dozen L.A. movers have joined the cause.

As Spanos’ decision reveals, cash is king, so it’s only a matter of time until the organization finds a company willing to truck the team’s equipment about 115 miles north. But judging from this movement, that company could face a backlash too, at least among San Diego residents.