Chargers players react to the news the team is moving to Los Angeles

The San Diego Chargers are reportedly set to announce their move to Los Angeles as soon as Thursday, joining the Rams as the league’s second franchise in sunny L.A. The relocation north has been discussed for years, but it never seemed a sure thing until news broke Wednesday night that a decision had been made.

Since then, Chargers players have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the move to Los Angeles:

😳 — Jahleel Addae (@Do_OrAddae37) January 12, 2017

Dang. ⚡ — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 12, 2017

I'm gonna need an email or a text — Caraun Akinó Reid (@ChopReid) January 12, 2017

L.A. Chargers 😤😤😤 😩😫😫 😔😔😔 ☹️☹️☹️ 🙁🙁🙁 😕😕😕 😐😐😐 😱😱😱 😮😮😮 😏😏😏 🤔🤔🤔 😀😀😃 😁😁😁 😛😛😛 (Refer to emojis for any questions) — Chris Hairston (@C_Hairston75) January 12, 2017

👀whoa — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) January 12, 2017

👀 — Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) January 12, 2017

Denzel Perryman tweeted a GIF of Forrest Gump running, presumably insinuating that he’s happy to be leaving San Diego for a new home. He cleared up his tweet shortly thereafter.

Listen my last tweet is not me running to LA, I love it here in SD, I love you guys, you guys keep us going and active on Sundays — Denzel perryman (@D_Perryman52) January 12, 2017

The meaning behind the GIF: Just like Forrest took off running because he was unhappy Jenny left, I'm unhappy we leaving — Denzel perryman (@D_Perryman52) January 12, 2017

Mike Windt sent out a tweet thanking the city of San Diego and its fans for their support.

Thank you San Diego and Chargers fans for all of your support…. — Mike Windt (@MikeWindt_47) January 12, 2017

Jacob Hester, former Chargers running back also reacted to the news:

Heartbroken for San Diego and the #Chargers fans. San Diego will always be Americas finest city. — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester22) January 12, 2017

As did one of the franchise’s most well-known players, Shawne Merriman: