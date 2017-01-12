Chargers players react to the news the team is moving to Los Angeles

Cameron DaSilva

The San Diego Chargers are reportedly set to announce their move to Los Angeles as soon as Thursday, joining the Rams as the league’s second franchise in sunny L.A. The relocation north has been discussed for years, but it never seemed a sure thing until news broke Wednesday night that a decision had been made.

Since then, Chargers players have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the move to Los Angeles:

Denzel Perryman tweeted a GIF of Forrest Gump running, presumably insinuating that he’s happy to be leaving San Diego for a new home. He cleared up his tweet shortly thereafter.

Mike Windt sent out a tweet thanking the city of San Diego and its fans for their support.

Jacob Hester, former Chargers running back also reacted to the news:

As did one of the franchise’s most well-known players, Shawne Merriman: