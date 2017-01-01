San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy

The San Diego Chargers have fired head coach Mike McCoy after the team finished 5-11.

Black Monday is still a few hours away, but the San Diego Chargers are one of a few teams getting a head start on cleaning house. While it wasn’t all that surprising, the Chargers went ahead and fired Mike McCoy on Sunday after the team lost it’s season finale against the Chiefs.

By firing their head coach, the Chargers join the Jaguars, Rams and Bills as the only NFL teams with current vacancies. That’s a pool expected to expand in the coming days as teams evaluate their position and decide on where to go. For the Chargers, that could mean a number of things.

McCoy was long on the hot seat, despite the fact that his team was ravaged by injuries all season long. That’s not going to bail a guy out though, something that was made clear with the dismissal of McCoy.

What this really should be about is what the move means for the future of the Chargers in San Diego. It was reported on Sunday that McCoy’s future would be directly tied to that of the Chargers in San Diego. There are intensifying rumors that the team will pack up and move to Los Angeles — something we all thought they’d do last offseason but decided against. The time for relocation might be now, especially considering about six fans showed up to the game on Sunday afternoon.

McCoy will likely get a job somewhere in the NFL next season but it won’t be as a head coach. Many believe that Ken Whisenhunt could be promoted to head coach, since he has a solid relationship with Philip Rivers and is a Super Bowl experienced coach.

As for the future of the team beyond that, it’s going to be an interesting week of relocation speculation as the team decides where the future will take it.

