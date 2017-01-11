San Diego Chargers Expected to Relocate to Los Angeles

Chargers fans will see their franchise leave after nearly six decades

ESPN NFL senior writer Adam Schefter is reporting that the San Diego Chargers will officially relocate to Los Angeles for the 2017 season and beyond.

An official announcement from the team and the league is expected as early as Thursday, and will cause a major shakeup across the league.

Last offseason the league came to an agreement that the St. Louis Rams would immediately relocate to Los Angeles, while the Chargers had the option to join them. San Diego was given one year to make their decision, and that choice came at the 11th hour.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

A major ripple effect is expected from this move, including the future of the Oakland Raiders. Had San Diego declined the option to relocate to Los Angeles, the Raiders were next in line. With no stadium plan in Oakland, the Raiders are expected to file for relocation to Las Vegas in the near future.

The Chargers inaugural season began in Los Angeles in 1960, but the franchise was relocated to San Diego the following season.

With a coaching change underway, the Chargers job becomes incredibly more appealing to potential candidates. Half of the six vacant head coach jobs have been filed, and several strong candidates are still available.

The future of quarterback Philip Rivers is also a question, as he has reportedly been against moving to Los Angeles. Rivers, who turned 35 this season, attended North Carolina State and reportedly prefers the suburban environment.

We will have more on this major news regarding the Los Angeles Chargers as it becomes available

This article originally appeared on