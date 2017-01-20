Sammy Watkins Underwent Successful Second Foot Surgery

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins underwent a second surgery on his foot, and he is expected to be able to return for training camp this season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins recently underwent a second surgery on his foot, and is expected to be able to return for training camp leading up to the 2017 season, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR550. Watkins’ first surgery on the foot was prior to last season, and it caused him to miss the first portion of training camp last year in Rochester, and aggravations with the foot throughout this past season caused him to miss several games this year.

Capaccio referred to a report from December where Bills former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told media that Watkins had been playing with a broken foot for much of the season. When Watkins was asked about that, he said that he was leaning towards not having another foot surgery.

What changed for Watkins and his motive to get the surgery is unclear, but this past season was certainly not Watkins’ brightest as an NFL player, as his 8 games played during the year was the least he’s ever played in a season so far.

Watson was targeted 52 times and made 28 receptions this past season, totaling 430 yards of receiving on 15.4 yards per reception. Aside from this past season when Watson only played in half of the games, he has been the team’s leading receiver in all of his years so far in the NFL.

While this is good news that the surgery was successful for Watson and the Bills, there is a long road ahead of both parties. The quarterback situation for the Bills is far from solved, and the person that will be passing to Sammy Watkins still has not been named for sure. If there is a new offense in play, learning that while also coming off of a surgery recovery could be tough for Watkins.

