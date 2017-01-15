Sammy Watkins: Buffalo Bills Should Draft Deshaun Watson

Sammy Watkins likes the idea of the Buffalo Bills drafting Deshaun Watson in the first round of this year’s draft.

This is definitely reading between the lines, but that could be exactly what Sammy Watkins was going for in regards to whether the Buffalo Bills are better off with Deshaun Watson under center next season.

Less than a week ago, one day after the CFP Championship to be exact, Watkins was a hot commodity after being seen with his old alma matter (Clemson Tigers) at the winner’s stage. More notably, his Twitter account was blowing up.

Two tweets in particular stood out to me, although they weren’t tweets MADE by him — they were retweeted by him. Both suggest that Sammy Watkins would totally agree with Buffalo using their first round draft pick on Clemson’s star quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Here’s a look at both tweets that Watkins retweeted:

@DeshaunWatson4 Bills may Draft you @ #10! Looking forward to you & @sammywatkins @Shaq_Lawson90 & the rest of the Team! Return to Playoffs! — @BillsFan4Life (@BigBillsFan1965) January 10, 2017

Watson to Watkins in 2017… I like it. @sammywatkins #bringwatsontobuffalo — Shawn Kirkpatrick (@Capt_Kirky428) January 11, 2017

You have to admit, if Watson is still on the board by the time the Bills are ready with their 10th pick, he would be hard to pass up. Especially considering Buffalo drafted a player from Clemson in SIX of the past SEVEN drafts. Here are those players:

CJ Spiller in 2010 (9th overall pick)

Chris Hairston in 2011 (122nd overall pick)

Jonathan Meeks in 2013 (143rd overall pick)

Sammy Watkins in 2014 (4th overall pick)

Tony Steward in 2015 (188th overall pick)

Shaq Lawson in 2016 (19th overall pick)

With all of the buzz surrounding the Buffalo Bills‘ quarterback position, no one really knows who will be taking snaps under center next season. It’s still very possible that the Bills and their new head coach, Sean McDermott, pick up Tyrod Taylor‘s option.

On the other hand, there’s also been just as much buzz surrounding the possibility of drafting a quarterback or looking into the free agency/trade.

For the sake of this article, let’s say the Bills move on from Tyrod Taylor and look for other options.

With E.J. Manuel becoming a free agent — and we all know the possibility of him coming back (LOW) — the only quarterback Buffalo would have under their belt would be Cardale Jones.

Jones could be a great option in a few years, but with the amount of work he needs the Bills will not be looking to name him their 2017 starter.

If Deshaun Watson is available at No. 10, he would most likely be our best option. Not to mention, Sean McDermott has watched Cam Newton bring the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

Deshaun Watson had quite the season for Clemson, finishing with 4,593 yards, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 67% completion rate. He added 629 yards on the ground and 9 touchdowns. He had just as good of a 2015 campaign, notching 4,104 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with 1,105 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.

Pair that with a very talented receiver Sammy Watkins — a healthy Watkins to be more exact — and this offense could be even more dangerous than it was with Tyrod Taylor. It would keep the running threat alive, but add a much more accurate passing attack.

Even if Buffalo doesn’t decide to go with Watson, there’s a chance that Mike Williams (Clemson WR) is also available. Williams would also be a good pick and a good complement to Watkins.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 27th to April 29th in Philadelphia, which will be the first time since 1961 that the draft was held in that city.

Let’s hope the Buffalo Bills make the right decision.

