Sam Bradford shatters Minnesota Vikings and NFL records for accuracy

Quarterback Sam Bradford completed passes at an amazing rate for the Minnesota Vikings, breaking franchise and NFL records in the process.

One of the first words that should come to mind when thinking of Sam Bradford is efficient. He came to the Minnesota Vikings after breaking the Philadelphia Eagles franchise record for completion percentage in 2015, and the hope was that he could do similar things with his new team.

Bradford played 15 of the 16 games for the Vikings, where he threw 552 passes. Of those attempts, 395 were caught. Surprisingly, that resulted in an even better completion percentage than his previous year with Philadelphia, going up from 65% to 71.6%.

Not only did his accuracy improve with his move to Minnesota, but he got his name added to the record books. He took over as having the highest completion percentage in a season as a Minnesota Vikings quarterback, beating out Daunte Culpepper at 69.2%.

71.6% also put him into the NFL record books. It passes previous efforts of 71.2%, 70.9%, and 70.6%, all of which were held by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Here is the graphic shown on FOX Sports as shared by SB Nation on Twitter:

The record for completion percentage in a season now belongs to Sam Bradford. No, really: pic.twitter.com/s21QG6dkee — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 1, 2017

Even more impressive is that Sam Bradford was able to accomplish this feat with a team which ranked lead last in running the ball and suffered multiple season ending injuries along their offensive line.

In an article on Vikings.com, Sam Bradford was reached for comment on the achievement. And while he was pleased to hear the news, his focus remained on being a better football team as a whole and not being too concerned with individual accomplishments.

“Bradford said the stats are nice, but he’d quickly trade them in for team wins.”

Congratulations to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford on setting new franchise and NFL records for completion percentage during the 2016 NFL season. Hopefully, Bradford can return to the team for 2017 and continue to have an efficient and excellent career in purple.

